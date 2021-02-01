Tom Brady can add to his record four Super Bowl MVP awards when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 in the 2021 Super Bowl. The 43-year-old Brady's four previous MVP awards came with the Patriots. He has one more than Joe Montana, who won three of them while with the 49ers. In order to win No. 5 at the 2021 Super Bowl, Brady will have to beat the Chiefs and last year's MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS. William Hill Sportsbook lists Mahomes as the -120 favorite in the 2021 Super Bowl MVP odds (risk $120 to win $100), while Brady is going off at +190 (risk $100 to win $190). Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (+1200) and tight end Travis Kelce (+1300) are among the other top Super Bowl MVP contenders. Before locking in any 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks or bets, be sure to see what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He enters the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 22-12 run on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein isn't high on Hill, even though he's third in the Super Bowl LV MVP odds at +1200 and had three touchdowns the last time these teams met. The 5-foot-10 speedball had 15 receiving touchdowns during the regular season, which ranked second in the league. He also had 1,276 receiving yards, which ranked eighth.

In the Nov. 29 win over Tampa Bay, Hill burned the Buccaneers for 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions. But in 54 previous Super Bowls, receivers have won the MVP just seven times. Receivers also have won only one MVP in the last 11 Super Bowls.

2021 Super Bowl MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes -120

Tom Brady +190

Tyreek Hill +1100

Travis Kelce +1100

Leonard Fournette +3000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000

Mike Evans +3000

Chris Godwin +3000

Shaquil Barrett +4000

Darrel Williams +4000

Tyrann Mathieu +4000

Ronald Jones +5000

Antonio Brown +5000

Frank Clark +5000

Rob Gronkowski +6000

Chris Jones +6000

Sammy Watkins +8000

Lavonte David +8000

Devin White +8000

Mecole Hardman +8000