Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft has concluded and it included celebrations, some expected picks and many surprises. The Carolina Panthers had the No. 1 pick and selected quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama.

The Texans had one of the biggest surprises of the night, trading up with the Arizona Cardinals for the third selection, going back-to-back with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks. They used the picks to get one of the best quarterback prospects, C.J. Stroud, and one of the best defensive players, Will Anderson Jr., on the board.

These players have worked most of their lives for the moment they get a call from an NFL team on draft night. The reactions from the players and families show how thrilling and emotional the moment is for these rookies. Their beaming face as they cross the stage and the typically overly aggressive handshake and hug for commissioner Roger Goodell show just how much the moment means to these young players.

Here is a look at the moment the top 10 players were drafted:

1. QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young was the first to walk on the stage, smiling as he put on the Panthers draft hat. He also received messages from some of the most important people in his life.

2. QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud did not hold back his emotions when he heard his name called at No. 2.

Stroud and Young are childhood friends and got to celebrate this night together.

3. EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Anderson and his family shared a group hug before the No. 3 pick walked out to the podium.

Richardson's emotions were visible as he got up to embrace his family.

It was a party over in Witherspoon's section of the green room as he became the first cornerback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

6. OT Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Johnson looked like he could hurt Goodell with that hug.

Based on how he picked up Goodell, I think Wilson was a little hyped up to be drafted in the top 10.

Robinson was the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson was all smiles as he put on the Falcons hat for the first time as a member of the team.

First day in the NFL and Carter already has a handshake with the commissioner.

Wright said he was a little in shock to be receiving the call.