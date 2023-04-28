Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft has concluded and it included celebrations, some expected picks and many surprises. The Carolina Panthers had the No. 1 pick and selected quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama.
The Texans had one of the biggest surprises of the night, trading up with the Arizona Cardinals for the third selection, going back-to-back with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks. They used the picks to get one of the best quarterback prospects, C.J. Stroud, and one of the best defensive players, Will Anderson Jr., on the board.
These players have worked most of their lives for the moment they get a call from an NFL team on draft night. The reactions from the players and families show how thrilling and emotional the moment is for these rookies. Their beaming face as they cross the stage and the typically overly aggressive handshake and hug for commissioner Roger Goodell show just how much the moment means to these young players.
Here is a look at the moment the top 10 players were drafted:
1. QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young was the first to walk on the stage, smiling as he put on the Panthers draft hat. He also received messages from some of the most important people in his life.
Bryce Young is a Carolina Panther.— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/SP9CNZkGby
“YOU MADE US A BETTER TEAM BRO!" 🥹 @_bryce_young's college teammates had nothing but kind words for the No. 1 Draft pick.@AlabamaFTBL | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fOwtSrFFZg— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
Bryce Young is surprised with proud messages from three influential people in his life -- his mom, dad and Nick Saban.#NFLDraft @_bryce_young @panthers pic.twitter.com/vA6zFngSu6— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
2. QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Stroud did not hold back his emotions when he heard his name called at No. 2.
.@CJ7STROUD is H-Town bound ⭐️— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/TGfrlyJwXj
When dreams become reality ❤️@CJ7STROUD | @HoustonTexans— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/d5sdnNNgiq
Stroud and Young are childhood friends and got to celebrate this night together.
Friendship goals 🥺❤️ @_bryce_young @CJ7STROUD (via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/ahAxD32iGY— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
3. EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Texans
Anderson and his family shared a group hug before the No. 3 pick walked out to the podium.
Will Anderson Jr. is a Houston Texan 🔥— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/ZMqu2w4rsX
4. QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Richardson's emotions were visible as he got up to embrace his family.
Anthony Richardson is headed to Indy!@GVOaant | @Colts— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/Yjj1p4De2g
5. CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
It was a party over in Witherspoon's section of the green room as he became the first cornerback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The first CB off the board!@DevonWitherspo1 | @Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/2ejlswEX5j
6. OT Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Johnson looked like he could hurt Goodell with that hug.
Draft hugs >@ParisJohnsonJr | @AZCardinals— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/8yPaqDYIDQ
7. EDGE Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders
Based on how he picked up Goodell, I think Wilson was a little hyped up to be drafted in the top 10.
Now that’s a strong hug 😂@tyreewilson77 | @Raiders— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/rbZdUNjLKU
8. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson was the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Welcome to Atlanta where the players play. @Bijan5Robinson | @AtlantaFalcons— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/OjY4RRRydc
Robinson was all smiles as he put on the Falcons hat for the first time as a member of the team.
Bet you can't watch this video of @Bijan5Robinson without smiling. ☺️ @invisalign— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKdIw pic.twitter.com/EVlN2qAQK4
9. DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
First day in the NFL and Carter already has a handshake with the commissioner.
Jalen Carter and Roger Goodell have a handshake 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/sl64oOaizG— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 28, 2023
10. OT Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
Wright said he was a little in shock to be receiving the call.
The call that changes everything 👏@ChicagoBears @darnell_5232 #NFLDraft | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/AOPysH4CqP— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 28, 2023