The 2023 NFL playoff bracket has reached its final four, and the 2023 AFC Championship Game and 2023 NFC Championship Game have slim NFL spreads that indicate just how competitive this weekend will be. The AFC Championship Game 2023 has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game 2023. That makes this just the third time ever that both title games have NFL spreads of 2.5 or shorter. Thus, there are no easy selections for your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It says the 49ers only have a 25.4% chance of winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the third-lowest percentage of the teams remaining in the field. Now onto their third quarterback, Brock Purdy has been nothing short of sensational, or at least that was the feeling prior to last week. After seven straight games with multiple touchdown passes, Purdy didn't account for any scores and had his lowest passer rating of the season in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. This came against Dallas' No. 12 total defense while Philly brings in the No. 2 total defense in the NFL.

It's hard to ignore history when it comes to rookie quarterbacks advancing this far, and of the four previous rookie QBs to start a conference title game, all four lost with over twice as many interceptions (nine) as TD passes (four). Even if San Francisco were to beat the Eagles, then the 49ers would face one of two quarterbacks with Super Bowl experience, Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow. See which teams to back right here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

3. Bengals

NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1, 47.5) at 3 p.m. ET

NFC: Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at 6:30 p.m. ET