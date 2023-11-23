Thanksgiving Day doesn't just bring lots of food and family. It also brings plenty of football, with three different games kicking off Week 12 on Turkey Day. The drama started early, with the Packers embarrassing the Lions out of the gate in their NFC North tilt. But which coaches, players and teams truly won the holiday slate? And which ones didn't exactly seize the stage?

Here's our roundup of Thanksgiving Day winners and losers around the NFL:

Everyone was so busy talking up Detroit's bid for the lead in the NFC they forgot to pay attention to the ascending Packers quarterback, who's quietly been slinging the ball well for much of November. He diced up the Lions secondary with precision passes to every level, showcasing the unteachable downfield touch that helped warrant his trial run as Green Bay's new QB1. He may or may not be the future under center, but he looked an awful lot like it to spoil Detroit's Thanksgiving.

Loser: The Lions hype train

Just when you thought Dan Campbell's squad was getting all the way back on track, the Lions laid a big old egg in Motown. The box score shows a close defeat, but to fall behind 23-6 on a day the Packers were without stars like Aaron Jones and Jaire Alexander was a potential indictment of this contender's ceiling. An 8-3 record isn't bad by any means, but we've now had two examples of Detroit flopping with a chance to really gain ground in the NFC, the first coming in an October drubbing at the hands of the Ravens.

Winner: Vikings fans

Typically, a Packers win would not be cause for celebration in Minnesota. But Green Bay upsetting the Lions suddenly pulls the Vikings within two games (!) of the NFC North lead. At the same time, of course, it renders the Packers more relevant in the NFC wild-card race. But the Lions appearing at least a bit fraudulent should give the fans in purple even more hope for a postseason bid.