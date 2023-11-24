Nine years to the day after Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous one-haded grab, Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a similar one with national TV audience watching.

The Seahawks' rookie wideout made an incredible 34-yard grab during the third quarter of Seattle's Thanksgiving night matchup with the 49ers. The catch helped set up a field goal to cut Seattle's deficit to 24-13.

Beckham famously made one of the most incredible catches in NFL history on Nov. 23, 2014.

A first-round pick in April's draft, Smith-Njigba entered the night with 36 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns. If nothing else, Smith-Njigba has been consistent as he caught at least three passes in all but one of Seattle's first 10 games.

Smith-Njigba's claim to fame took place in the 2022 Rose Bowl. With future NFL first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave sitting out, Smith-Njigba stepped up and caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State's 48-45 win over Utah. Smith-Njigba's quarterback that night was C.J. Stroud, who has enjoyed a strong start to his rookie season in Houston.