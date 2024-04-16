The Washington Commanders' facility is about to look a lot like an episode from "The Bachelor." In an unorthodox move, the Commanders' brass is meeting with top quarterback prospects Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy at the same time, according to Sports Illustrated. The meetings will begin Tuesday night and run through Wednesday.

The idea is the brainchild of new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who is bringing the approach with him from San Francisco, where Peters spent the past seven seasons. During Peters' time in San Francisco, the 49ers routinely hosted large prospect visits in order to see how each player interacted with his peers.

With the Chicago Bears expected to take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, the general consensus is that Washington will take Daniels, Maye or McCarthy with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. At this point, four of our six CBS Sports draft experts have the Commanders selecting Daniels, who put up video game-like numbers during his final season at LSU.

Whichever quarterback the Commanders acquire will be part of an offense that has been rebuilt this offseason. The Commanders have signed eight new players on offense, including former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, quarterback Marcus Mariota and linemen Nick Allegretti and Tyler Biadasz.

The Commanders' offense does continue to be headlined by Terry McLaurin, who despite inconsistent quarterback play has blossomed into the one league's top wideouts during his time in Washington.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 132 REC 79 REC YDs 1002 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

While success isn't guaranteed to any player, it seems like the Commanders' new quarterback will enter a pretty good situation. Along with a rebuilt offense, Washington has added several new faces to a defense that will be influenced by new head coach Dan Quinn, who was hired by the Commanders after building one of the NFL's top-ranked defenses as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.