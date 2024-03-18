Given their recent activity, it should be no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again tied to a notable free agent. Pittsburgh, who recently acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and linebacker Patrick Queen, are one of three teams that are slated to meet with former Chargers receiver Mike Williams. The Steelers, Jets and Panthers are all scheduled to meet with Williams, as reported by CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The Steelers' reported interest in Williams makes sense, given that Pittsburgh recently traded Diontae Johnson and released Allen Robinson. Unless he's asking for a big payday, the Steelers can afford Williams, thanks to the fact that they are spending less than $4.5 million combined on Wilson and Fields.

Johnson was dealt to the Panthers, who are also reportedly meeting with Williams. Along with Johnson, the Panthers' receiving corps includes veteran Adam Thielen and 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., who has struggled to put up numbers so far.

Garrett Wilson headlines a Jets' receiving corps that is need of reinforcements. The Jets' No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts last season, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, caught a combined 44 passes and one touchdown past season.

Whoever signs Williams is getting an incredibly productive player. The 6-4, 218-pound Williams caught 309 passes and 31 touchdowns during his seven seasons with the Chargers, who recently parted ways with both Williams and fellow wideout Keenan Allen. Williams posted two 1,000-yard seasons with the Chargers and led the NFL with a 20.4 yards-per-catch average in 2019.

Mike Williams LAC • WR • #81 TAR 26 REC 19 REC YDs 249 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

There is, however, a risk associated with the 29-year-old Williams. A back injury prevented him from playing in the Chargers' loss to the Jaguars in the 2022 playoffs. A torn ACL injury ended Williams' 2023 season after just three games.