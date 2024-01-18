The NFL implemented the 14-team playoff format in 2020 and now only two teams earn byes in the NFL playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens were the two No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket and they'll both begin their postseason against the lowest-seeded teams remaining in the 2024 NFL Divisional Round. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites over the Texans in the latest 2024 Divisional Round NFL odds, while the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites over the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Lions are 6.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers and the Bills are 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in the other two NFL divisional round matchups. Which teams will emerge victorious and who are the best values remaining values for NFL predictions? Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions for the divisional round, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) and sees them as a sneaky value the rest of the way, even though they barely snuck into the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Bucs are coming off a 32-9 victory over the Eagles that helped avenge a 25-11 loss where they were outgained by 298 yards in Week 3 and now they'll be looking to avenge a 20-6 loss to the Lions in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Lions ended a 32-year winless drought in the NFL postseason last week.

However, Detroit was actually outgained by 91 yards in their 24-23 win over the Rams and the model is expecting the Lions' 27th-ranked pass defense to struggle against a hot Tampa Bay passing offense. Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Eagles. Now the model gives Tampa Bay a much better chance than their +213 money line odds imply and also see value in Tampa Bay to win the NFC (+950) and to win the Super Bowl (+2650), predicting that they win in 44% of simulations, win the NFC 15.8% of the time and predicting they win the Super Bowl 6.5% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Texans



NFC:



1. 49ers

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend results:



Texans 45 vs. Browns 14

Chiefs 26 vs. Dolphins 7

Bills 31 vs. Steelers 17

Cowboys 32 vs. Packers 48

Lions 24 vs. Rams 23

Buccaneers 32 vs. Eagles 9



Divisional Round:

49ers vs. Packers

Ravens vs. Texans

Lions vs. Buccaneers

Bills vs. Chiefs



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2024 Super Bowl



TBD