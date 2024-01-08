The 2024 NFL playoff bracket has been unveiled, beginning with an exciting 2024 Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Neither team from last year's Super Bowl matchup was able to secure a first-round bye this season, with Kansas City at No. 3 in the AFC playoff bracket and Philadelphia at No. 5 in the NFC playoff bracket. This makes their respective paths back to the 2024 Super Bowl more difficult, especially with Baltimore and San Francisco owning home-field advantage. How far should you have the Chiefs and Eagles advancing with your 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks?

There are several Super Wild Card Weekend spreads that are smaller than four points, according to the latest 2024 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. While it can be tempting to avoid picking those teams to win multiple games, identifying a longshot to advance to the conference championship would put you in position to win your 2024 NFL playoff picks. Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2024 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even though they barely snuck into the NFL playoffs. Tampa Bay won five of its final six games down the stretch of the regular season, including a 9-0 win at Carolina in Week 18 to clinch the NFC South title. The Buccaneers have now won three straight NFC South titles after their defense held the Panthers to just 199 yards and 11 first downs.

They have a favorable Wild Card matchup against Philadelphia, which has lost five of its last six games entering the postseason. The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl last season, so they could be a popular pick to advance in NFL playoff brackets. However, the model recommends taking Tampa Bay, which is winning in over 50% of simulations as a contrarian pick. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket and has confident NFL picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2024 NFL playoffs? And what confident picks should you lock in for conference championship weekend? Check out the 2024 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Texans

5. Browns

6. Dolphins

7. Steelers



NFC:



1. 49ers

2. Cowboys

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

5. Eagles

6. Rams

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend:



Texans vs. Browns

Chiefs vs. Dolphins

Bills vs. Steelers

Cowboys vs. Packers

Lions vs. Rams

Buccaneers vs. Eagles



Divisional Round:

49ers vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Ravens vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2024 Super Bowl



TBD