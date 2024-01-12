The Detroit Lions ended a 30-year divisional drought by winning the NFC North this season and now they'll try to end a 32-year drought without a playoff victory during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024. The Lions will host the Rams on Sunday in the first round of the 2024 NFL playoff bracket and are favored by three points in the latest NFL odds via the SportsLine consensus. Can you trust Detroit to advance in your 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks or will it be the same old story for the hard-luck Lions?

The Chiefs are always a threat to make a deep run after making it to at least the AFC championship game the last five seasons. They'll begin their title defense against the Dolphins on Saturday, but after a lackluster season by their standards, should you include them in your NFL playoff picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2024 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3), even though they barely snuck into the NFL playoffs. They'll take on the Eagles, who dominated a Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers where they outgained their opponents by 298 yards in a 25-11 win. However, things have changed dramatically during the second half of the season.

Philadelphia has lost five of six and has been plagued by issues in the secondary, ranking 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed this season. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has won five of its last six games and is benefitting from one of the best stretches of Baker Mayfield's career. Mayfield has thrown for 1,456 yards and averaged 7.8 yards per attempt over his last six games while accounting for 12 touchdowns with only four turnovers during that span. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket and has confident NFL picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2024 NFL playoffs? And what confident picks should you lock in for conference championship weekend? Check out the 2024 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Texans

5. Browns

6. Dolphins

7. Steelers



NFC:



1. 49ers

2. Cowboys

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

5. Eagles

6. Rams

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend:



Texans vs. Browns

Chiefs vs. Dolphins

Bills vs. Steelers

Cowboys vs. Packers

Lions vs. Rams

Buccaneers vs. Eagles



Divisional Round:

49ers vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Ravens vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2024 Super Bowl



TBD