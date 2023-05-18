The NFL will hold its annual Spring League Meeting next week, and while there will be no vote on the expected sale of the Washington Commanders, team owners will reportedly choose the 2026 Super Bowl location.

NFL owners are expected to award the 2026 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LX) to Levi's Stadium next week, according to Sports Business Journal. Levi's Stadium, of course, houses the San Francisco 49ers. It opened in July of 2014, and has hosted numerous concerts, WrestleMania 31, soccer matches and even an NHL hockey game. Levi's Stadium will also be one of the venues that hosts matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The last and only Super Bowl Levi's Stadium hosted was Super Bowl 50, where Von Miller and the Denver Broncos defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. With this report, we now know where the next three Super Bowls will be held.

Check them out below:

Year Super Bowl Stadium Location 2024 LVIII Allegiant Stadium Paradise, Nevada 2025 LIX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana 2026 LX* Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California

*Denotes unofficial

Next year's Super Bowl returns to CBS, and is expected to be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to represent the AFC (+600), while the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are co-favorites to represent the NFC (+750).