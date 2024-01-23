The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for a new offensive coordinator in the 2024 season, as Brian Johnson won't be returning to the position (as first reported by JAKIB Sports Derrick Gunn). Philadelphia will be looking for its third offensive coordinator in three years, as Shane Steichen left after the team's NFC championship season to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Johnson won't be back after a season which saw Philadelphia fall from third in points per possession (2.50) to seventh (2.33).

The season statistics demonstrated a top-10 unit, but the Eagles were 23rd in offensive points per game (18.2) and 18th in red zone efficiency (52.9%) since Week 13 (including playoffs). The regression of Jalen Hurts also played a role in the Eagles searching for a new offensive coordinator.

Who could the Eagles bring in? Here's a look at five potential candidates:

Eric Bieniemy

If the Eagles go the veteran route, Bieniemy could be one of the top choices for that role. Bieniemy called plays with the Commanders this season, but is available thanks to Ron Rivera's firing.

The Chiefs scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.1) when Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator from 2018-2022, along with the most yards per game (406.2). Kansas City also had the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy's run, going 64-18 with five conference championship game appearances and two Super Bowl titles in the five years he was the offensive coordinator. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the highest passer rating in that span -- all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

The development of Mahomes -- and Sam Howell for at least the first half of the season -- could be enough to give Bieniemy a shot Coming from the Andy Reid coaching tree doesn't hurt either, as the Eagles have gone to that well before.

Frank Reich

Another veteran coach who has a relationship with Nick Sirianni, Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl LII six years ago. Sirianni was Reich's offensive coordinator with the Colts for Reich's first three seasons, so the roles would be reversed this time.

The Eagles were third in scoring offense and seventh in yards per game under Reich in 2017, as Reich received a head coaching job for the development of Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate in just his second year on the job. Perhaps Reich's terminology will be enough to fix Jalen Hurts and assist in his development.

Reich's familiarity with the Eagles and Sirianni makes him a candidate.

Tee Martin

Martin is in his first season as the Ravens' quarterbacks coach after two seasons leading the wide receivers in Baltimore. His stock has risen after the season Lamar Jackson had. Jackson completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions for a 102.7 rating -- while also rushing for 821 yards and leading the league with 5.5 yards per carry. The Ravens offense was fifth in points per possession (2.37) after ranking 17th (1.90) the season prior.

There is some familiarity with the Eagles, as Martin spent the 2002 training camp with the team. Martin was also a national championship quarterback at the University of Tennessee.

The development of Jackson could serve as a barometer of what Martin can do for Hurts, even if Martin would be a first-time play caller in the NFL.

Brian Griese

Look at what Brock Purdy has accomplished in his two seasons with the 49ers, with Griese as San Francisco's quarterbacks coach for both. Purdy has completed 68.7% of his passes with 44 touchdowns to 15 passes in his two seasons for an 11.4 passer rating in his 21 starts.

Griese -- a former television analyst and NFL quarterback -- is now officially from the Shanahan tree thanks to his work with Purdy. While Griese only has two years of coaching experience, Purdy leading the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6), touchdown percentage (7.0), and quarterback rating (113.0) has merit.

Griese would be an out-of-the box hire, but that might be what the Eagles need.

Another coach who has familiarity with Sirianni, Johnson started his NFL coaching career with the Colts in 2019 in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and was an offensive quality control coach in 2020 and 2021 with Indianapolis. He also spent 2011 training camp with the Eagles.

In his first year as the Texans quarterbacks coach, Johnson was part of the braintrust that developed C.J. Stroud into having one of the greatest rookie seasons for a quarterback. Stroud completed 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns to five interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating -- leading the NFL in pass yards per game (273.9).

Johnson may be too inexperienced for play-caller duties right now, but his stock is rising. Again, the continued development of Hurts is critical.