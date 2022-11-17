It's not often that the NFL moves a regular-season game, but it has happened before.

With Browns-Bills officially being moved to Detroit, it will now become the fifth game this century to be relocated due to weather.

Let's take a look at four other times where a game was moved.

Jets at Bills, Nov. 24, 2014 (Detroit)

Originally scheduled: Nov. 23, 2014 (Buffalo)

Back in 2014, we had a similar situation that we're seeing this week: Buffalo got hit by a snowstorm and the NFL was forced to moved a Bills' home game to Detroit. The snowstorm was so bad that the Bills became the first team in NFL history to ride snowmobiles to the airport.

If the Bills' first home game in Detroit goes anything like Sunday's game, that will definitely be bad news for the Browns. Back in 2014, the Bills destroyed the Jets 38-3 in a game that got out of hand in the third quarter after the Bills blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Of course, the most memorable thing about that game is that tickets to the game ended up being FREE.

Let's hope the NFL goes that same route for Sunday's game.

Giants at Vikings, Dec. 13, 2010 (Detroit)

Originally scheduled: Dec. 12, 2010 (Minnesota)

Apparently, Detroit is a popular place go when snow makes it impossible to play. In December 2010, the Vikings and Giants had to move their game from Minnesota to Detroit after this happened to the Metrodome the night before the game.

Playing a home game in Detroit didn't seem to help the Vikings much as the Giants went on to win the displaced game 21-3.

The more notable story here is that the Vikings had to play their next home game outdoors at the University of Minnesota. In that game against the Bears, Brett Favre would suffer a concussion, and never play in the NFL again.

Giants at Saints, Sept. 19, 2005 (East Rutherford, NJ)

Originally scheduled: Sept. 19, 2005 (New Orleans)

After Hurricane Katrina ripped through New Orleans, the Saints had to move their entire home schedule in 2005 out of the city. That started in Week 2 with their 'home opener' against the Giants. The game was moved to the Meadowlands, which the Saints weren't happy about.

"We were in the visiting locker room, on the visiting field. It seemed like an away game," then-Saints coach Jim Haslett said at the time.

The Saints would finish the season with a 1-7 home record and that lone win came in San Antonio. New Orleans would end up playing three of its "home" games in the Alamodome and the other four at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Dolphins at Chargers, Oct. 27, 2003 (Tempe, Ariz.)

Originally scheduled: Oct. 27, 2003 (San Diego)

In 2003, the Chargers had to move a Monday night game out of San Diego because of wildfires in Southern California. The parking lot at Qualcomm Stadium was being used as an evacuation center, which pretty much made it impossible for fans to get to the game.

There was also a concern about air quality because of all the smoke from the wildfires.

The game was moved to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, something that worked out well for Brian Griese, who was making his first start with the Dolphins. Griese threw for three touchdowns in a 26-10 Dolphins win.