C.J. Spiller cut again, just can't keep his spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster

The next time the Chiefs show up on C.J. Spiller's caller ID, maybe he should let it go to voicemail.

The Bills' 2010 first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in February, four days after the team released Jamaal Charles.But Spiller was released on Sept. 2, only to be signed again a day later. And four days after that Spiller was cut again. And 24 hours later, Spiller was back.

And now, on Saturday, Sept. 16, Spiller achieved the ignominious hat trick.

We have released RB C.J. Spiller.



We have promoted RB Akeem Hunt from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Hunt will wear #31. pic.twitter.com/x8ycYTc73u — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2017

The Chiefs' depth chart at running back now includes two Hunts; rookie Kareem Hunt ran all over the Patriots in the season opener (148 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, three touchdowns), and he'll now be joined by Akeem Hunt, the 2015 undrafted free agent out of Purdue who spent time with the Giants, Ravens and Texans before he was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad on Sept. 5. His 37 career carries and 205 yards all came with the Texans.

The other running back on the active roster, Charcandrick West, had one carry for 21 yards against the Patriots. If he doesn't want to eventually suffer the same fate as Spiller, maybe he should consider changing his last name.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Spiller has been on four different teams since 2016 -- the Saints, Seahawks, Jets and Chiefs -- and his lack of production has everything to do with his current predicament. He was a Pro Bowler in 2012, when he totaled 1,703 yards and scored eight touchdowns, but last season Spiller played in six games and managed just six carries for 18 yards.

This tweet pretty much sums up the last three weeks for Spiller, though Abe Simpson might be a better NFL running back at this stage of the proceedings: