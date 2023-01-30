The Arizona Cardinals' search for a new head coach has led them to Cincinnati, where they now have eyes on two men. The club has put in requests to interview both Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their vacant job, according to multiple reports. Cincinnati was just eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Now that its season is over, that opens the door for teams to inquire about various coaches, like Arizona is doing here.

This is the first time a team has requested to speak with Anarumo about a head coaching job this cycle, which was a bit head-scratching considering how well Cincinnati's defense played this season. The unit ranked 11th in the NFL in DVOA and was particularly sharp at closing games out, allowing just 3.7 points in the fourth quarter this season (including playoffs).

Anarumo has been Cincinnati's defensive coordinator since 2019 when Zac Taylor was hired as the organization's next head coach. He's helped the club to two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth in 2021. The Staten Island, New York, native first cracked into the NFL as a defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and held that same title in 2018 with the New York Giants before making the leap to DC with the Bengals the following year.

As for Callahan, he has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts on top of the Cardinals as they also look for a head coach. He has also been linked to the open Denver Broncos job.

Similar to Anarumo, Callahan has been Cincinnati's OC throughout Taylor's tenure. Before arriving in 2019, he served as the quarterbacks coach of the Raiders in 2018 and was the Lions quarterbacks coach the two seasons before that. The 38-year-old broke into the NFL as a coaching assistant for the Broncos in 2010.

Of course, the Bengals offense under Callahan has been one of the more feared units in the NFL. The offense ranked fourth in the NFL in DVOA this season, and Callahan has helped Joe Burrow develop into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Cincinnati's offense also averaged 360.5 yards per game and was a top-10 scoring unit, averaging 26.1 points per game during the regular season.

Arizona is looking for someone who will replace former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after four seasons leading the organization.