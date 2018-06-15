Cowboys reportedly lose defensive starter David Irving to another four-game suspension

It's only June 15 and the Dallas Cowboys have already suffered their first major loss of the 2018 NFL season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended four games for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.

#Cowboys DL David Irving is being suspended 4 games for violating @NFL policy on substance of abuses, sources say. Another big-time D-linemen hit with a suspension for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2018

Irving is coming off a seven-sack, eight-game season and has 11 sacks over the past two seasons. This marks the second straight offseason that Irving has been suspended. Last summer, he got suspended four games after violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

We'll have more to come on this story.