Cowboys reportedly lose defensive starter David Irving to another four-game suspension

Irvin, who is coming off a seven-sack season, reportedly violated the substances of abuse policy

It's only June 15 and the Dallas Cowboys have already suffered their first major loss of the 2018 NFL season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended four games for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.

Irving is coming off a seven-sack, eight-game season and has 11 sacks over the past two seasons. This marks the second straight offseason that Irving has been suspended. Last summer, he got suspended four games after violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

