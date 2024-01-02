The New York Jets and veteran running back Dalvin Cook have mutually agreed to part ways leading up to the Week 18 regular-season finale, his agency told NFL Media. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed the move. With his release, Cook can now play for a playoff team and compete for a Super Bowl while New York's season ends on Sunday against New England.

Cook also has restructured his contract to forfeit his remaining guarantees, per ESPN.

Cook's tenure with the Jets was largely a forgetful one. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason, the 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Jets in August, which was looked to be a cherry on top of a seismic offseason headlined by the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers' stint in 2023 lasted just four snaps before tearing his Achilles and sending New York's season into a tailspin that has them entering the final week of the season eliminated from playoff contention at 6-10.

As for Cook, he saw 16 touches in Week 1 but saw his role diminished as the season rolled along. The opener was the only time throughout the year he received double-digit carries and currently has just 67 carries entering Week 18. He played 50% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and then saw no more than 36% of the offensive snaps going forward. Back in October leading up to the trade deadline, Cook admitted that his lack of touches was "frustrating" and was going to talk to GM Joe Douglas about a possible trade, but no deal came to fruition.

In what proved to be his final game with the Jets in Week 16 against the Commanders, Cook saw just five snaps (6%). He was a healthy scratch last week in the loss to Cleveland.

With all that in mind, the back would provide a fresh set of legs for any playoff team that is looking to bolster its backfield for a Super Bowl run.