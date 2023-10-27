Running back Breece Hall is the star of the New York Jets offense, and that is something fellow running back Dalvin Cook has needed to adjust to. Cook joined the Jets this offseason after spending six years on the Minnesota Vikings.

With the trade deadline coming up this Tuesday, Cook said he will speak to Jets general manager Joe Douglas regarding the possibility of a trade, per ESPN. Cook wanted to make it clear he wasn't seeking a trade, but is willing to do what's "best for everybody."

"It's something I can't control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors," Cook said. "It might be a good thing. Maybe (it's) a bad thing."

Right now, Cook has 39 rushing attempts for 109 yards, an average of 2.8 yards per carry, and no touchdowns. He's last amongst qualified running backs in yards per carry. Hall has 66 attempts for 426 yards (317 more than Cook), 6.5 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Cook said his role as the No. 2 guy rather than the No. 1 running back is taking some getting used to.

"I prepare myself. I work my tail off. I just want the situation to be best for both sides," Cook said (via The Athletic). "Of course it's frustrating, it's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game. It's something I'm adapting to."

Cook's 109 yards through Week 5 is significantly less than he is used to. For his career, he's averaged at least 4.6 yards per carry through Week 7 in each season except for 2018. That's when he missed five games at the beginning of the year due to a hamstring injury.

Here is a look at Cook's numbers through Week 7 throughout his career:



Rushing attempts Rushing yards Yards/attempt Rushing TDs 2017 74 354 4.8 2 2018 36 98 2.7 0 2019 133 725 5.5 8 2020 92 489 5.3 7 2021 80 366 4.6 2 2022 94 450 4.8 4 2023 39 109 2.8 0

Last year at this point in the season, Cook had 341 more rushing yards than he does so far this season.

In 2022, Cook was the leading rusher on the Vikings with 1,173 yards -- miles ahead of the No. 2 running back, Alexander Mattison, who had 283 yards. Cook was also the leading rusher for the Vikings in 2021 (1,159 yards), 2020 (1,557 yards). 2019 (1,135 yards) and 2018 (615 yards).

The only time in his career when he was not his team's leading rusher came in his rookie season, and now that's happening this year as he loses touches to Hall. If something happens where Hall cannot play, Cook's role would likely increase, but right now it seems like things will stay this way for the rest of the season.

The Jets' next game is at MetLife Stadium on Sunday against the New York Giants.