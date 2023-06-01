After spending the past three seasons in Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins could now he headed back to where his NFL career started. According to the Houston Chronicle, the free agent receiver is interested in reuniting with the Houston Texans.

Hopkins spent the first seven seasons of his professional career in Houston and put up some big numbers, but his time with the team ended in 2020 when the Texans decided to trade him away to the Cardinals in a one-sided deal that was shocking at the time. Hopkins still has family in Houston, which is one reason why he would be open to a reunion.

The receiver's time in Arizona came to an end on Tuesday when the team officially released him.

Adding Hopkins could actually make some sense for Houston, considering the team traded away Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys in March. Although the team did sign former Rams receiver Robert Woods this offseason, they don't have much experienced depth behind him. According to USA Today, Hopkins actually visited with the Texans at some point over the past week.

Hopkins will almost certainly be making a free agency tour in the coming weeks, but right now, it's not exactly clear who might be interested him. So far, he's had a tepid market with several teams -- including the Jets, Cowboys, Lions and Titans -- all making it sound like they wouldn't be interested in signing the five-time Pro Bowler. However, one dark horse landing spot could be New England. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Patriots have shown some interest in the 30-year-old receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

"There are several teams, including the New England Patriots, who are interested in DeAndre Hopkins," Russini said on "Get Up."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered zero hints about any possible interest when he was asked about Hopkins on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to comment on players that aren't on this team," Belichick said.

The Bills and Chiefs showed interest in trading for Hopkins while he was still with the Cardinals, so those are also two potential landing spots.

Hopkins' eventual landing spot could come down to how much money he wants. If his asking price is low, the Chiefs would likely be interested, but it's unlikely they would break the bank for him. According to Russini, Hopkins will be looking to make something similar to what Odell Beckham was given by the Ravens (OBJ got a one-year $15 million deal that can reach $18 million if he hits certain incentives).

Of the four teams that might be interested right now -- Houston, New England, Buffalo and Kansas City -- the Texans currently have the most cap room with $16.8 million, according to Over the Cap.