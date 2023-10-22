Deshaun Watson exited the Browns' Week 7 win over the Colts after being hit by Indianapolis defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. While he cleared a concussion test, Watson did not reenter the game as the Browns wanted to be cautious, CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said at the start of the second half.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said following Sunday's 39-38 win that Watson will start next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"He's our starter moving forward," Stefanski said of Watson, via Cleveland.com. "He's our starter in Seattle. It's always going to be my decision to protect our players."

Despite clearing concussion protocol, Watson appeared to have lingering affects from the hit. He grabbed his right shoulder after being hit, had difficulty lifting his right arm and did not attempt a pass on the sideline.

On the play where he was injured, Watson stayed on the ground for several moments before leaving the field with assistance from the team's medical staff. He then went into the team's medical tent.

Watson had been questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the Week 7 game. He left the game with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with the Browns trailing the Colts, 14-7. Cleveland's starting quarterback was just 1 of 5 for five yards with an interception up to that point.

PJ Walker, who started in placed of an injured Watson during last week's win over the 49ers, replaced Watson in the starting lineup. Walker led the Browns on consecutive scoring drives upon entering the game despite not completing his lone pass attempt. The first score -- a short touchdown run by Kareem Hunt -- was set up by Myles Garrett's strip-sack of Gardner Minshew. Cleveland's next drive ended with a field goal after the Browns' special teams blocked a field goal attempt.

Walker finished the game with 178 yards on 15 of 32 passing. Despite his underwhelming numbers, the Browns edged the Colts, 39-38, while improving to 4-2 on the season.