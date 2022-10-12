The Miami Dolphins are down a couple quarterbacks entering Week 6, and head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that it will be rookie Skylar Thompson making his first career start when Miami faces the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback is Teddy Bridgewater, who was injured on Miami's first play against the New York Jets last week. He suffered a concussion and is still in protocol -- although he is progressing, according to McDaniel. Bridgewater is expected to be cleared by Sunday, but he will back up Thompson.

Miami's starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is still in concussion protocol as well. He will not suit up this week, although he is reportedly expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday.

"I don't feel comfortable putting him in that situation," McDaniel said of playing Tagovailoa this week, via CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. "As far as his exact timeline of when he's going to play, I'll be excited to consider that when it comes up."

After Bridgewater went down last week, Thompson stepped in and completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception in the 40-17 loss to the Jets. The seventh-round pick out of Kansas State impressed in the preseason, and even earned a spot on the 53-man roster.

"He's made it tough, hasn't he," McDaniel said in late August. "I think those type of players that are able to, as rookies, come in and contribute, are always really exciting, and it's more rare that you see a quarterback doing that."

The Dolphins are on a two-game skid after starting the year 3-0, but now return home, where they are undefeated this season. In fact, the Dolphins have won their last eight games at home, which is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the longest active streak.