Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and NFLPA on Tuesday as part of a joint investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa's injury sustained during Miami's Week 3 win over Buffalo, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The hope is that the investigation will conclude by week's end.

Tagovailoa will miss the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the Jets after sustaining a concussion during Miami's Week 4 loss in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa was briefly being hospitalized after sustaining a hit to his head and being diagnosed with a concussion during the first half of that game. His injury took place four days after he temporarily left the Dolphins' win over Buffalo after the back of his head hit the turf during the first half. It was initially reported that Tagovailoa sustained a head injury against the Bills but it was later changed to back/ankle injuries.

Much has taken place in the aftermath of Tagovailoa's second injury. Over the weekend, the NFLPA exercised its right to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who was involved in the handling of Tagovailoa's injury against the Bills. Hours later, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement indicating that the league's concussion protocol will be changed in the wake of the controversy surrounding the handling of Tagovailoa's injuries.

The third-year quarterback issued a statement a day after he was discharged from a Cincinnati-area hospital. Tagovailoa flew back with the Dolphins after the game and was reportedly in good spirits.

"It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out," he said via Twitter. "I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates."

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 69.6 YDs 1035 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 9 View Profile

While Tagovailoa recovers, the Dolphins' offense will be led by Teddy Bridgewater, a nine-year veteran who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 as a member of the Vikings. Bridgewater went 14 of 25 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception after entering the game for Tagovailoa against the Bengals.

The Dolphins' next matchup will come against a Jets team that is 2-2 after upsetting the Steelers on the road in Week 4. New York's defense came up with four interceptions off Steelers quarterbacks that helped the Jets leave Pittsburgh with a 24-20 win. The Jets' defense has enjoyed a solid start from rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner, who allowed just two catches for nine yards on seven targets during Sunday's win.