Falcons announce three-year extensions for GM Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn

The top brass of the Atlanta Falcons will be sticking around for quite a while longer.

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have signed both general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions. The contracts tie both to the organization through the 2022 season.

We have signed GM Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn to three-year extensions through the 2022 season.



STORY: https://t.co/X58RkhGluz pic.twitter.com/OOnFO587Uj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 25, 2018

"The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come. Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future. My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

Dimitroff has been with the Falcons since 2008, a time during which the Falcons have a record of 95-65, tied with the division rival New Orleans Saints for fourth-best in the NFL behind only the Patriots, Steelers, and Packers. The Falcons have made the playoffs six times during Dimitroff's tenure, which started with his drafting Matt Ryan with the No. 3 overall pick back in 2008. The Falcons made the playoffs in four of the first five seasons of Ryan's career, while they were coached by Mike Smith. After back-to-back sub-par seasons, Dimitroff fired Smith and hired Quinn in his place.

Atlanta improved from 6-10 to 8-8 in Quinn's first season but still missed the playoffs, but returned to the postseason in each of the last two years. They went to the Super Bowl in Quinn's second season as coach, but ultimately blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots. Last year, they lost to the Eagles in the divisional round. Quinn has compiled a 29-19 record during his three seasons in Atlanta, and a 3-2 record in the playoffs.