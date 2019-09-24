Five players the Eagles should target to acquire before the 2019 trade deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles may have entered the 2019 NFL season as Super Bowl contenders, but entering Week 4, they'll be fighting just to get to .500 and stay afloat in the NFC East. Suffice to say, things haven't gone exactly as planned for Doug Pederson and Co. With a quick improvement of fundamentals, or an additional week of rest for banged-up wide receivers, the Eagles could be right back on track. But they also sorely lack depth and production up front, where not even Fletcher Cox has been able to push opposing teams' pockets. Injuries have certainly taken their toll and played a key factor in the Eagles' slow start, but they are not the only reason Philadelphia needs to find a spark.

With an aggressive personnel chief in Howie Roseman, might Philadelphia look to bolster its chances of a turnaround with a trade? It wouldn't surprise us based on his track record and it makes sense -- they should at least consider it. And here are five trade ideas with potential targets the Eagles should look at:

Who he is: A fourth-round pick out of Georgia back in 2010, Atkins is easily one of the better interior linemen in the game, having gone to seven Pro Bowls in nine seasons (and counting) with the Bengals. A model of both durability and production, the veteran logged 10 sacks at age 30 in 2018 and remains an integral part of Cincy's defense, not to mention an all-timer for the Bengals.

Why it makes sense: Here we get our first go-big-or-go-home possibility for Roseman. The Bengals will be fighting to stay out of last place in Week 4, so they could be motivated to sell, and while Atkins just got a $65 million deal in August 2018, the extension was built for a potential 2020 out, and Zac Taylor might want every ounce of draft capital and salary-cap space he can get moving forward. From the Eagles' perspective, you'd be getting an instant star to plug in next to Cox, where injuries have ravaged Philly's defensive tackle depth, and have future flexibility to either keep him in favor of Malik Jackson or swallow some money and move on after '19.

Proposed compensation: While Atkins is worth far more than someone like Dupree, he comes with a heftier price tag ($14.6M in 2019, $7.8M if cut in 2020), so let's say a 2020 second or third, plus one or two 2021 late-rounders might do the trick. (Think Jadeveon Clowney here -- premiere player with cost concerns bringing the trade compensation down.)

Who he is: You should know by now. The outspoken 24-year-old Pro Bowler went fifth overall in the 2016 draft out of Florida State and has since established himself as one of the top cover corners in the league. While he's endured stretches of down play, he's been a lock-down No. 1 more often than not. After just over three seasons in Jacksonville, he's reportedly seeking a trade.

Why it makes sense: Ramsey is the only non-defensive lineman of this group, and that's because when a player of his caliber becomes available, especially at such a premier position, you absolutely make a call. Roseman has assuredly already checked in, and he should do it again. Though Ramsey is a strong personality with an inevitable desire for a new contract, he's also just entering his prime at a spot where the Eagles are still searching for long-term answers. If Philly can't generate a pass rush, then the next best thing is injecting All-Pro life into the secondary. Schwartz would no doubt love him for years and years to come.

Proposed compensation: Roseman isn't likely to bow to the Jags' reported demand for two firsts, but a package of a 2020 first, third and either CB Sidney Jones or Rasul Douglas could ultimately work. Or a one, a three and a future four or five.

Who he is: Originally undrafted out of the University of Pennsylvania in Philly, the 28-year-old made his debut as a Detroit Lions linebacker in 2015 but is best known for flashing as a pass rusher during his first Jets season in 2018 (five sacks, 10 starts). He's currently serving a four-game suspension but figures to be one of Gregg Williams' first edge rushers off the bench.

Why it makes sense: If Roseman truly wants to bet on the Eagles' own personnel, landing Copeland from old friend Joe Douglas would allow the team to get an able-bodied, decent-upside veteran in the building without spending too much. With the Birds playing Thursday night, he'd have a long break to transition to the locker room upon returning from suspension (if acquired sooner rather than later). And he'd cost just $1.3 million. At best, he emerges as a legitimate rotational piece and also chips in at LB and on special teams. At worst, he matches the early-season production of invisible reserves like Josh Sweat and leaves after the year.

Proposed compensation: A 2020 late-round pick would probably get the job done, or even a swap of mid- to late-rounders.

Who he is: The 22nd overall pick of the 2015 draft, Dupree came out of Kentucky with high hopes but has struggled to live up to that hype, registering 20 sacks through his first four seasons despite starting almost every game from 2017-2018. Still, he earned a fifth-year option in Pittsburgh for 2019 and remains a starting outside linebacker on one of the league's best young defenses.

Why it makes sense: Dupree is exactly the kind of guy Roseman tends to target -- a relatively big name on a lowly team with some untapped potential and, best of all, an expiring contract. The $9.2M cap hit is pricey, but Dupree is still just 26, he's got lots of experience, and even if he balls out, the Eagles would be in line for a compensatory-pick reward. Demetri George, of the DeVoted Steelers Podcast, notes that Dupree is capable of playing with his hand in the dirt, so Jim Schwartz would conceivably be able to get creative. Like Copeland, he's no surefire difference-maker, but he's definitely on the next tier of emergency pass rush options.

Proposed compensation: If all the wide receivers were healthy, a straight-up swap for Nelson Agholor might actually make some sense. Instead, something like a 2020 fourth-rounder could work.

Who he is: Drafted third overall out of Stanford in 2017, the 24-year-old edge rusher has quickly fallen out of favor in San Fran's now-crowded defensive line, which saw Dee Ford and Nick Bosa join this offseason alone. Just four sacks in his first two years didn't help matters, but he's still a chiseled prospect with a rotational role up front -- and some speculated trade value.

Why it makes sense: We're back to the kind of low-risk, high-reward moves Roseman often seeks when scouring the market. Landing Thomas wouldn't necessarily cure the Eagles' pass rush considering the young veteran's resume, but with his size and experience, Thomas could easily eat up some snaps at both defensive end and tackle on Schwartz's front. He's also under contract through 2020 at a reasonable number, and San Fran has reportedly tried moving him before. If the Niners were willing to part with him for a cheap return, there's no reason Philly couldn't at least take a flyer and see if he has the stuff to be a long-term option outside.

Proposed compensation: Thomas was such a high pick not long ago, but his role has dwindled significantly enough that a 2020 mid-rounder, or a late-rounder and veteran bench player (a defensive back) might be enough.