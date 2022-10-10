The NFL is truly the gift that keeps on giving. While upsets are to be expected each week, there are still other events that end up blowing our minds. This year, we've seen a double-doink field goal that determined the outcome of a contest, we saw an NFL game delayed due to a drone, we saw a protestor get destroyed by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and we saw an epic butt punt.

We saw plenty of wild moments in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season as well. Darnell Mooney of the Chicago Bears made a Hall of Fame-type catch, Daniel Jones downed Aaron Rodgers in London and Cooper Rush won yet another game for the Dallas Cowboys. While all of these moments are legitimate headlines, they didn't make our top-five list of most wild things we saw on Sunday. What did? Let's take a look.

5. Dyami Brown explosion

You probably know who Amon-Ra St. Brown is by this point. The second-year wideout for the Detroit Lions is a legitimate rising star, and he was so offended that 16 wide receivers were selected over him in the 2021 NFL Draft that he memorized their names. A couple weeks ago, he called out Dyami Brown for not being good enough to play while his Lions coasted to a victory over the Washington Commanders. However, Brown had a breakout game on Sunday.

The third-round pick out of North Carolina caught just two passes vs. the Tennessee Titans, but those two catches went for 105 yards and two touchdowns! Brown did not have a single receiving touchdown coming into this matchup. You have to wonder if he will play a bigger role on offense moving forward.

4. Lions get 'Zappe'd'

Did you find it weird that the New England Patriots were favored over the Detroit Lions in Week 5? I mean, third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was making his first career start, and he was tasked with outscoring what was statistically one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Lions. Well, Vegas was right again, as the Patriots coasted to a 29-0 victory. The rookie QB completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Truly, this was one of the biggest surprises from Sunday, as the Lions were held to 312 total yards and zero points! We all knew Detroit's defense was bad, but the offense was supposed to be able to keep up on the scoreboard. The Lions went 4 of 12 on third downs and 0 of 6 on fourth downs.

3. The Kyler Murray slide

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had a great start to the 2022 season, and they fell to 2-3 with their Week 5 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Cards had a chance to send this game to overtime, but a series of unfortunate events did not allow for it.

Down three points, Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray orchestrated a 50-yard, 10-play drive that got the offense into enemy territory. With no timeouts to work with, things got a bit hairy as the clock ticked under one minute in the fourth quarter. On second-and-10, Murray saw an opening, and rushed up the middle. However, he slid before the sticks, and had to use the third down to spike the ball! With the Cardinals now facing fourth-and-1 with 22 seconds left and no timeouts, they were forced to bring on new kicker Matt Ammendola to try a 43-yard field goal. All of this clock mismanagement could have been forgiven if Ammendola tied the game, but he missed his kick!

Was Murray just not in control of the situation? This was a TOUGH way to lose.

2. Taysom Hill's complete performance

Taysom Hill is an interesting player. Sean Payton was convinced he could be a franchise quarterback -- something all of us struggled to believe -- but there's no doubt he's a baller. Whether he's running, tackling or catching, Hill can contribute to the New Orleans Saints, and he really was the reason why they defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Hill threw a 22-yard touchdown, led the Saints in rushing with 112 yards and also punched in THREE touchdowns. He also recovered a fumble and returned three kicks for 69 yards! Hill was an absolute legend on Sunday, and without a doubt the MVP of Week 5 in the NFL.

1. Tom Brady is not allowed to be touched

The Atlanta Falcons are the only undefeated NFL team this year. Undefeated against the spread that is. The Falcons covered the spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but maybe they could have had a legitimate straight-up win.

On third-and-5 with three minutes remaining in the game, Tom Brady was sacked by Grady Jarrett. Down just six points, it looked like the Falcons were going to get the ball back and have an opportunity to win the game. BUT ... Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on the sack.

Check out the play. What do you think?

PFWA Pool Reporter Greg Auman spoke with head official Jerome Boger after the game, and Boger said that he saw Jarrett "unnecessarily throwing him to the ground."

I'm trying my best to understand Boger. Did he toss the yellow laundry because Jarrett ended up on top of Brady? Or did he throw the flag just because it was Brady? Either way it was ridiculous. This penalty allowed the Buccaneers to retain possession, and ultimately run out the clock and win the game.