The Detroit Lions were favored for the first time in 24 games this past weekend against the Washington Commanders, and they proved Vegas right. Jared Goff and Co. utilized a hot start to down Washington, 36-27, in Week 2.

Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had another incredible performance, as he caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. If you recall from a segment included in HBO's "Hard Knocks" this offseason, St. Brown plays with a chip on his shoulder. He memorized all 16 wide receivers that were drafted over him in 2021, and reminded everyone this week that the Commanders took a wideout over him as well.

"The draft, it is what it is," St. Brown said, via Pride of Detroit. "Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown. I don't know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that. Or how many yards he had. I don't forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I'm standing during the game, and I'm going to give every team hell."

Why yes, his name is Dyami Brown, and Washington selected him 30 picks before Detroit selected St. Brown. Dyami played just one offensive snap for the Commanders on Sunday, and was not targeted in the passing game.

"I didn't see him in the game much," St. Brown said.

Dyami, who starred at UNC, caught just 12 passes for 165 yards in his rookie season. As for Amon-Ra, he caught 90 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns in his first NFL season. With 17 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the 2022 campaign, St. Brown is well on his way to besting his statistics from last year, and he wants to make sure the other 31 NFL teams know it.