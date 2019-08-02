Former Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall reportedly working out for the Colts

If Andrew Luck's calf is actually OK, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback could have another new target in the passing game when he returns to the field. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, the team played host to wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Friday, welcoming the six-time Pro Bowler to Indianapolis for a workout.

There's no indication the Colts intend to sign Marshall immediately, but the former Denver Broncos star is still a big name to resurface for an August tryout, with Indy presumably scouring for depth behind T.Y. Hilton, 2019 free agent signing Devin Funchess and second-round draft pick Parris Campbell. Aside from tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, the Colts aren't exactly loaded with big-bodied targets behind Funchess, with Hilton, Campbell and holdover Chester Rogers all under 6-feet-1.

The 6-5 Marshall was last seen with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, catching 11 passes for 136 yards in seven games. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in November following his release from Seattle but did not take the field.

A former fourth-round pick best known for his run of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons between 2007 and 2013, Marshall starred with the Denver Broncos to start his career, then had brief stops with both the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, hauling in a career-best 1,508 yards alongside Jay Cutler in his 2012 All-Pro season. The 35-year-old caught a personal-record 14 touchdowns with the New York Jets three years later, but since then, he's missed 21 games, appearing in just five for the New York Giants in 2017.