Former Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall reportedly working out for the Colts
The six-time Pro Bowler last appeared on the field for the Seahawks in 2018
If Andrew Luck's calf is actually OK, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback could have another new target in the passing game when he returns to the field. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, the team played host to wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Friday, welcoming the six-time Pro Bowler to Indianapolis for a workout.
There's no indication the Colts intend to sign Marshall immediately, but the former Denver Broncos star is still a big name to resurface for an August tryout, with Indy presumably scouring for depth behind T.Y. Hilton, 2019 free agent signing Devin Funchess and second-round draft pick Parris Campbell. Aside from tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, the Colts aren't exactly loaded with big-bodied targets behind Funchess, with Hilton, Campbell and holdover Chester Rogers all under 6-feet-1.
The 6-5 Marshall was last seen with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, catching 11 passes for 136 yards in seven games. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in November following his release from Seattle but did not take the field.
A former fourth-round pick best known for his run of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons between 2007 and 2013, Marshall starred with the Denver Broncos to start his career, then had brief stops with both the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, hauling in a career-best 1,508 yards alongside Jay Cutler in his 2012 All-Pro season. The 35-year-old caught a personal-record 14 touchdowns with the New York Jets three years later, but since then, he's missed 21 games, appearing in just five for the New York Giants in 2017.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seahawks expect Ziggy Ansah for Week 1
The former Lions pass rusher is Seattle's best hope for applying pressure off the edge
-
Why Cyprien signing means for Eagles DBs
The Eagles could receive a compensatory fourth-round draft pick if Sendejo or Fort are released...
-
Le'Veon Bell: I'm the best RB in the NFL
The three-time Pro Bowler may have been absent last year, but he says nothing has changed
-
Lions' Golladay: I can be 100-catch guy
Golladay believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential as a wide receiver
-
Fangio on Lock's debut: Hoping for more
The coach offered an honest assessment of his rookie QB's performance on Thursday night
-
What to know about HOF Game rookies
Some of the best performances on Thursday night came from a third-round pick and a Division...