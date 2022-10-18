In a wild twist of events, it's a great year to be a New York football fan. The New York Giants and New York Jets were both expected to be mediocre at best this season, but six weeks into the 2022 campaign, it isn't far-fetched to say both teams have postseason aspirations.

Heading into Week 7, the 4-2 Jets are on a three-game winning streak and stand in second place in the AFC East. Their last two wins have been extremely impressive, defeating divisional rival Miami Dolphins by a whopping 40-17 and following up with a shocking 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Giants are currently in second place in the NFC East, behind only the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. At 5-1 and boasting a three-game winning streak of their own, the Giants are giving hope to fans who have not had any in years. Quarterback Daniel Jones is playing well and the team is coming together under rookie head coach Brian Daboll, who is bringing a new energy to the franchise.

The Giants last reached the postseason in 2016 while the Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Speaking of 2010, that's also the last time these two franchises have started the season with four or more wins through Week 6.

Let's jump into our time machine and take a look at how things were in 2010, the last time fans of the New Jersey-based teams had this much excitement over their teams this early into the season.

The 2010 season was the first year the Jets and Giants played at MetLife Stadium. The first preseason game for the Jets that year was against the Giants.

After losing the season opener, the Jets reeled off five wins in a row en route to a 9-2 start. A 45-3 blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 13 was the start of a 2-3 finish but at 11-5, the Jets were playoff-bound.

After a wild card win over the Colts, the Jets went on to upset the Patriots in the divisional round in Foxborough. The Jets then lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

The Giants finished 10-6 that year, a two-game improvement over their previous season, but still missed the playoffs. They were eliminated from postseason play on the final day of the regular season despite defeating Washington.

Here is a closer look at life in 2010:

Jets quarterback and coach

Rex Ryan was in his second season as Jets coach, coming off an AFC title game loss to the Colts. After back-to-back title game appearances, things got progressively worse for Ryan before he was let go following the 2014 season. Quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was the team's first-round pick in 2009 and led the Jets to the title game as a rookie, never appeared in a postseason game again after 2010.

Giants quarterback and coach

The team was led by quarterback Eli Manning who would go on to winning his second Super Bowl a year later against the New England Patriots. The head coach was Tom Coughlin.

Defending Super Bowl champion

The New Orleans Saints, lead by Drew Brees, defeated Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Brees was named the MVP.

Carrie Underwood sang the national anthem and "The Who" was the halftime show.

Defending NFL MVP

Peyton Manning was named MVP, beating out Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Brett Favre.

Champions across other sports

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.



The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Seattle Storm defeated the Atlanta Dream in the 2010 WNBA Finals.

Serena Williams won the Australian Open in women's singles and won the French Open women's doubles with Venus Williams.

Top movie

Jackass 3D, The Social Network and Paranormal Activity 2 were the top movies in the box office.

Top song

Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars, Like a G6 by Far*East Movement Featuring Cataracs & Dev, Just a Dream by Nelly and Teenage Dream by Katy Perry were the top songs on the Billboard 100 in October of 2010.

Top album

Recovery by Eminem was the best selling album of 2010. Speak Now by Taylor Swift was released in October and became the first country album to sell over 1.08 million copies in the first week. California Gurls by Katy Perry and Hey, Soul Sister by Train were the No. 2 and No. 3 top-selling albums on iTunes that year.

Top show

American Idol's Wednesday show was the most watched show of the year, followed by Dancing With the Stars and American Idol's Thursday show. That year Lee DeWyze won American Idol and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough won Dancing with the Stars in May. Jennifer Grey and Hough won Dancing with the Stars in November.

Sunday Night Football was the fourth-most watched show of the year. The Walking Dead, Pretty Little Liars, Downton Abbey and Parenthood all debuted.

Top selling video game

Wii Sports was the top-selling family video game worldwide. Call of Duty: Black Ops was the highest-selling video game, with Madden 11 in second place.

At the British Academy Games Awards, Mass Effect 2 won Game of the Year. Halo: Reach and Assassins Creed: Brotherhood was also released that year.

Price of gas

The average price of gas in October was $2.82 for regular unleaded, according to Consumer Reports.

Current iPhone

The iPhone 4 was released in June and spent the longest time as Apple's flagship model at 15 months.