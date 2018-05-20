Here's how Bills rookie QB Josh Allen responded to Jalen Ramsey's trash talk
The Jaguars cornerback isn't the only AFC defender looking forward to facing the Bills' first-round pick
The Bills went into the offseason with a glaring need at quarterback. It became clear midway through last season that the team didn't consider Tyrod Taylor the long-term answer. And, it turns out, neither was 2017 fifth-rounder Nathan Peterman, who briefly replaced Taylor in the lineup last November and promptly threw five interceptions in 30 minutes of football. Taylor was traded to the Browns this offseason and Peterman heads into the 2018 season third on the depth chart behind veteran AJ McCarron and rookie first-round pick Josh Allen.
So while the Bills addressed their quarterback situation, there's healthy skepticism that Allen will ever approach anything resembling a franchise player. At issue: Even though the team traded up from No. 12 to No. 7 to draft him, Allen's college numbers at Wyoming were pedestrian; he completed just 56.3 percent of his passes last season, ranked 72nd in the country in passing efficiency, and struggled against better teams.
We mention all this because not only do some fans and media wonder how Allen's talents will translate as a professional, but so too does a Pro Bowl cornerback. Last week, the Bills tweeted a video that showed Allen throwing his first pass in practice as a member of the team:
That prompted Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, one of the league's best young players last season, to tweet (and then a short time later delete) this:
Ramsey later tweeted:
Either way, message received.
Allen, to his credit, didn't take Ramsey's insult personally.
"Not at all. ... That's like one of the best corners in the league," Allen told TMZ when they caught up with him in Los Angeles.
No word on how Allen feels about Jets second-year safety Jamal Adams looking forward to facing the Bills' rookie.
The Bills face Ramsey and the Jags in Week 12, and Adam and the Jets in Weeks 10 and 14.
