Jalen Ramsey traded: Eagles miss out on All-Pro CB, where do they go from here?

The winner of the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes was going to get a difference-maker at cornerback, not just for 2019 but over the next several seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles clearly thought the price was too steep to land one of the best cornerbacks in the game, not parting ways with two first-round picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth-round pick (2021). The Los Angeles Rams were the team that parted ways with that draft capital for Ramsey, while the Eagles were left sitting on the sidelines.

Ramsey would have been a natural fit for the Eagles, given all the issues the Eagles have at cornerback. Philadelphia is ranked 29th in pass defense, allowing 280.2 pass yards per game and 13 pass touchdowns (fifth-most in the league). Take away the Jets game against a third-string quarterback and the Eagles have allowed 324 passing yards per contest.

The Eagles pass defense issues are a combination of injuries at the cornerback position, lack of development from draft picks and a pass rush that can't get to the quarterback. Ronald Darby has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury while Jalen Mills has not played since last October with a foot injury. Cre'von LeBlanc has not played all season with a LisFranc sprain and Avonte Maddox has been out since Week 4 with a concussion and neck injury. That's four of the Eagles' top six cornerbacks missing significant time with various injuries, forcing the team to sign the Craig James and Ryan Lewis's of the world.

Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough issue their immediate reaction to the Jags dealing Jalen Ramsey to the Rams on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here.

Jim Schwartz's defense has been built around getting to the quarterback by rushing four players, rotating defensive linemen in and out to keep them fresh throughout the game. The Eagles parted ways with Michael Bennett and Chris Long retired, wanting their young defensive ends (Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat) to replace 15.5 sacks of production. Through six games, the Eagles aren't getting to the quarterback. Philadelphia has 14 sacks, but 10 of them came in that Jets game. Brandon Graham has four sacks on the year (three against the Jets), Barnett has two (one against the Jets) and Sweat has one (against the Jets). The Eagles are second in the NFL in rush yards allowed, so that part is working in Schwartz's defense in making opposing offenses one dimensional. The issue remains: the Eagles aren't getting to the quarterback.

Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas have been sitting ducks thanks to the Eagles' lack of pass rush, but neither of the team's 2017 draft picks have taken the next step in their development. Jones has been hampered by injuries in his first two seasons and has struggled to find his footing in Year 3. Not only is Jones getting beat over the top and on the double move, but he's lacked confidence early in the season ... enough that head coach Doug Pederson challenged him in a press conference after Jones suffered hamstring issues (again). Douglas is still Philadelphia's most consistent cornerback, but he doesn't have the long speed to catch up with the faster receivers. He is better suited as a rotational cornerback in a reserve role or as a starter opposite of a faster cornerback, which is why he thrives while lined up with Darby or Maddox.

These are the problems the Eagles currently have, ones that Ramsey wasn't going to fix by himself. Adding Ramsey would have moved Jones over to the slot, which Douglas would benefit on the outside lined up opposite of him. Philadelphia is eventually going to get Darby and Mills back this month (potentially as soon as Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys), adding much needed depth at the position. Maddox and LeBlanc are going to return at some point, giving the Eagles even more depth and some options in the slot. Through the past few weeks, the Eagles have been forced to move Malcolm Jenkins into the slot with the lack of depth at cornerback, not an ideal situation for Schwartz as he'd rather have Jenkins play back or in the box as a run-stopping linebacker.

Ramsey would have given the Eagles immediate help at a position that is eventually going to get healthier, but can he rush the passer? The Eagles clearly need help at defensive end as the team is getting no pressure from the outside. All four of Graham's sacks are when he lines up inside on third down and Barnett just hasn't been productive enough to pick up the slack on the edge. The Eagles pass rush took a big hit when Malik Jackson was lost for the season in Week 1 and Tim Jernigan has been out since Week 2 with foot injuries. Fletcher Cox hasn't been the dominant defensive tackle the Eagles are accustomed to seeing as a result, having no sacks and just three quarterback hits in six games. The Eagles could use some insurance on the defensive interior too.

The Eagles just released Zach Brown because he struggled to adjust to Schwartz's scheme and struggled in coverage. They are banking on Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill to pick up the slack at linebacker, two of their younger players that excel in coverage. They released L.J. Fort due to a lack of production in coverage and Nigel Bradham is battling a hobbled ankle. They have issues at linebacker that needed to be addressed.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have inconsistent pass catchers for franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. Nelson Agholor is inconsistent and ineffective on the outside while Alshon Jeffery has lacked the big-play ability that defined his career for seven seasons. Second-round pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside can't get on the field over Mack Hollins, who has one catch over the last three weeks (109 snaps). Arcega-Whiteside has played just 13 snaps since his drop in Week 3 that played a key role in the Eagles' loss to the Detroit Lions. DeSean Jackson is close to returning (abdomen), but can the Eagles rely on the speedy 32-year old receiver to stay healthy for the second half of the year?

Philadelphia had just 10 draft picks over the last two years, but only three of them have made an impact for this team (Maddox, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Miles Sanders). The jury is still out on Arcega-Whiteside, Sweat, Shareef Miller and Andre Dillard, but three picks have given the team nothing (one was cut). The 2017 draft hasn't produced any impact players, just solid contributors in Barnett, Douglas and Gerry.

This is why the 2020 draft is so crucial for the Eagles. Philadelphia has four picks in the first three rounds, six in the first four and 10 total. For a franchise that paid Wentz $32 million a year and are about to flirt with the cap floor for the next several years, having those draft picks are vital toward forming a championship roster and not consistently having one of the oldest rosters in the league. Whether general manager Howie Roseman can draft is up for debate, but having 10 picks in one draft is better than having 10 picks combined in the last two.

The Eagles need help at more positions than cornerback. Trading multiple high draft picks to solve one problem is just a patchwork job for bigger problems in 2019 and down the road. Jalen Ramsey wasn't going to be the immediate solution.