The Saints' depth at running back took a major hit over the weekend. Not only did they lose Alvin Kamara to a three-game suspension, but they also found out that Eno Benjamin will be lost for the season after tearing his Achilles. Although the Saints still have two very viable running backs on the roster in Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller, the team is also looking to add some depth. And for a minute it looked like the answer to that depth question could've been Kareem Hunt.

The veteran back visited New Orleans but, despite that meeting being characterized as "a great visit", he left without a deal in place. Now, as NFL Media notes, Hunt is heading to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts on Wednesday. In fact, Indy called Hunt before he even stepped foot onto the field to work out for the Saints and was offered more money, per ESPN. That is when he was advised to head to Indianapolis for a visit. The Colts also in need of some help in the backfield with star running back Jonathan Taylor away from the team with an excused absence.

The 28-year-old Hunt spent his past four seasons in Cleveland, but the Browns decided to let his contract expire following the 2022 season. Hunt could have been re-signed by the Browns, but, according to one report, the team believes his speed is slipping, which is one reason why they let him head into free agency.

Last season was arguably the worst one of Hunt's career with the running back averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, marking the first time in his six-year career that he finished under 4.2 yards. That being said, Hunt has shown plenty of spark in his career. During his rookie season with the Chiefs in 2017, Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards, which led the NFL.

Although Hunt wasn't great last season, he still managed to total 678 yards, with 468 coming on the ground and 210 through the air. Hunt could be a good fit for any team that is looking at him as a secondary piece to their overall backfield attack.

Not only did the Saints let Hunt leave the building, but free agent linebacker Anthony Barr also left without a deal after what was described as a good visit, according to NFL Media. New Orleans reportedly remains in play for him, but Barr also has interest from other teams and could make more visits in the near future. That continues the Saints search for some depth at linebacker after Demario Davis suffered a calf injury.