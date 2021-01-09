As Super Wild-Card Weekend gets underway around the NFL, the Detroit Lions will have their eyes on one game in particular. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team has submitted a request to interview Todd Bowles for its head coaching vacancy. The interview won't be scheduled until after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator coaches Saturday night's wild-card game against Washington, but Bowles is expected to speak with Detroit in the coming days.

The 57-year-old, who was last seen as a head coach with the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018, is also on the Atlanta Falcons' radar. He's spent the last two seasons as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator and is known for his longtime run as a defensive assistant, holding posts with the Cowboys (2005-2007), Dolphins (2008-2011), Eagles (2012) and Cardinals (2013-2014). Under his guidance, Tampa Bay's defense finished sixth in the NFL in 2020, helping pave the Bucs' path to an 11-5 record.

Bowles' last head coaching stint lasted four seasons, during which he led the Jets to a 24-40 record. He also served as the Dolphins' interim head coach for three games in 2011, going 2-1.

Detroit has already spoken with several others about its coaching vacancy. Among the reported candidates: interim coach Darrell Bevell, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.