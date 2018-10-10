LOOK: Snoop Dogg, the NFL's greatest bandwagon fan, showed up at Browns practice

Drake might take the cake for bandwagon sports fandom, but one of his hip-hop counterparts isn't far behind.

Snoop Dogg hails from Long Beach, Calif., but he's long connected himself to Pittsburgh, the stomping grounds of his protege Wiz Khalifa and the home of the Steelers, a team he apparently started watching in the 1970s. But the West Coast rapper was seen at none other than Cleveland Browns practice on Wednesday, paying a visit to the Steelers' division rivals to dap up Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Todd Haley and even Hue Jackson two weeks ahead of the Browns' game against Pittsburgh.

The fit is natural: Snoop Dogg and the Dawg Pound. But it's even more natural because the D-O-double-G has now publicly declared affection for almost half the NFL.

The longtime rapper, who is trying his hand at gospel music in 2018 with his 16th studio album, has repeatedly pledged his allegiance to the Steelers, often commenting on the team's moves and success. But he's also been a repeat guest at Oakland Raiders training camp and posted rants when the Dallas Cowboys aren't playing up to his standards. He's hung out with Tom Brady and worn New England Patriots hats. He's supported the Baltimore Ravens at their training camp. And he's rocked a Seattle Seahawks jersey more than once.

As one meme captures perfectly, Snoop has been seen wearing hats or jerseys supporting all of the following NFL teams during his career: The Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, Jaguars, Packers, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, Seahawks and Steelers. And that's just his football teams.

Stay tuned for his visit to Cincinnati Bengals practice next week.