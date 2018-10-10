LOOK: Snoop Dogg, the NFL's greatest bandwagon fan, showed up at Browns practice
Snoop stopped by the Browns' facility to high-five Hue Jackson ... because of course he did
Drake might take the cake for bandwagon sports fandom, but one of his hip-hop counterparts isn't far behind.
Snoop Dogg hails from Long Beach, Calif., but he's long connected himself to Pittsburgh, the stomping grounds of his protege Wiz Khalifa and the home of the Steelers, a team he apparently started watching in the 1970s. But the West Coast rapper was seen at none other than Cleveland Browns practice on Wednesday, paying a visit to the Steelers' division rivals to dap up Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Todd Haley and even Hue Jackson two weeks ahead of the Browns' game against Pittsburgh.
The fit is natural: Snoop Dogg and the Dawg Pound. But it's even more natural because the D-O-double-G has now publicly declared affection for almost half the NFL.
The longtime rapper, who is trying his hand at gospel music in 2018 with his 16th studio album, has repeatedly pledged his allegiance to the Steelers, often commenting on the team's moves and success. But he's also been a repeat guest at Oakland Raiders training camp and posted rants when the Dallas Cowboys aren't playing up to his standards. He's hung out with Tom Brady and worn New England Patriots hats. He's supported the Baltimore Ravens at their training camp. And he's rocked a Seattle Seahawks jersey more than once.
As one meme captures perfectly, Snoop has been seen wearing hats or jerseys supporting all of the following NFL teams during his career: The Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, Jaguars, Packers, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, Seahawks and Steelers. And that's just his football teams.
Stay tuned for his visit to Cincinnati Bengals practice next week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Tomlin fined $25K by NFL
Tomlin didn't think he'd be fined, but his critical remarks ended up costing him
-
Playoff projections: Packers in trouble
Let's look ahead to January with some early NFL playoff projections from SportsLine
-
Clinton-Dix thinks he's leaving Packers
The Pro Bowl safety thinks this will be his final year in Green Bay
-
NFL hot seats: McCarthy makes the list
With five weeks in the books, we take a look at which coaches are in danger of losing their...
-
Agent's Take: 3 teams wasting resources
It's no surprise that the three teams leading in dead money have a combined 5-10 record
-
Kaepernick seeks to trademark his face
Kaepernick's face could be used for a variety of merchandise and events