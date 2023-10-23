For many sports fans, Sundays are for football -- and it seems Taylor Swift had a full day of it. The pop star watched the early games with Bernie Kosar, a former Pro Bowl quarterback who played in the 1980s and 90s.

Kosar shared a couple pictures of him and Swift on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. They watched the Browns -- one of Kosar's former teams -- beat the Colts, 39-38. Kosar never played for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he donned a red jacket while Swift wore a Chiefs shirt in the photos.

Seems like Kosar is a big fan because he snapped a few photos, included one he posted at halftime when Swift was already at Arrowhead Stadium watching the Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play against the Chargers.

After winning a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 1983, Kosar played 12 years in the NFL with the Browns, Cowboys and Dolphins. He was part of the Cowboys team that won Super Bowl XXVIII.

Also on Sunday, Kosar shared a photo of Travis and Jason Kelce wearing his jersey when they were younger, which probably explains why he was supporting Travis' team this weekend.

"What an honor to have two future hall of famers (@tkelce & @JasonKelce) wearing my jersey as kids," Kosar wrote.

The Chiefs ended up beating the Chargers, 31-17, to improve to 6-1 this season. Next up, they will be heading to Denver to take on the Broncos next Sunday.