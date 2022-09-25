One of the early NFL DFS surprises has been Chargers tight end Gerald Everett. Through two weeks, he has nine catches on 14 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but is Everett a reliable choice to include in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups? The Jaguars' defense has looked much tougher under new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and has allowed opposing tight ends to come away with just seven catches for 91 yards. A deeper cut to consider in the NFL DFS player pool could be New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, who has 16 targets through two games and will face a Bengals defense that has given up 133 yards on nine receptions to the tight end position. Before making your NFL DFS picks for Week 3 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. The 27-year-old is averaging 105.5 scrimmage yards this season and has a plus-matchup against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this year and are giving up 5.6 yards per carry, which is the fourth-most in the league.

Tampa is dealing with a suspension to Mike Evans as well as injuries to Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. That should shift the Bucs offense to a run-heavy one on Sunday, and Fournette has already been the focal point of the offense through two weeks. He's had 20-plus carries the last two weeks after having just two such games in his first two years in Tampa. Given his volume and the Packers' subpar run defense, Fournette is in an ideal situation for Week 3.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. at $3,100 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Last week, Smith had five catches in a game for just the third time in his career. In Week 2, Minnesota had the 10th-highest target share to tight ends at 24.4 percent.

In Week 3, the Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers, who have only allowed opposing tight ends to make five catches on eight targets through their first two games, but Smith has caught five of the nine passes thrown his way in five previous games against Green Bay. After missing all of last season with a torn meniscus and playing catch up this season following thumb surgery in August, Smith is still working his way into being a more consistent part of the offense. However, with so much attention on Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Smith should find open spaces to make plays throughout the game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

