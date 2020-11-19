Perhaps nowhere in the NFL has the passing game taken stronger root than in Seattle, where the high-flying Seahawks enter Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals passing for an NFL-best 309.9 yards per game. That means there are plenty of NFL picks to choose from, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (2,789 passing yards, 28 touchdowns) and standout receivers DK Metcalf (45 catches, 816 yards, eight TDs) and Tyler Lockett (58 catches, 681 yards, seven TDs). But should Wilson, Metcalf or Lockett be part of your NFL DFS strategy?

Which picks should you target in the NFL DFS player pool? And which NFL DFS stacks can differentiate your lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 10, McClure had Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Meyers caught five of seven targets for 59 yards while also throwing a 24-yard touchdown, returning almost 30 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The second-year pro from Oklahoma has improved significantly from his rookie campaign, throwing for 2,375 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, Murray also has 604 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 carries.

Murray accounted for 306 total yards and three touchdowns in a dramatic last-second win over Buffalo last week, including a 43-yard connection to DeAndre Hopkins in the final seconds.

The former Heisman Trophy winner gets one of the juiciest NFL DFS matchups of the week against the Seahawks, who give up an NFL-worst 353.3 passing yards per game. Lock Murray into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a sky-high return.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins continues to thrive in his first season in the desert, as he ranks second in the NFL in receptions (67) and receiving yards (861). He hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass as time expired for the game-winning score against Buffalo last week as part of an impressive 7-127-1 receiving line.

That game marked the second time in three weeks that Hopkins has been targeted 12 times, gone for over 100 yards and recorded a touchdown. That volume should give daily Fantasy players plenty of confidence to put him in their NFL DFS lineups against a Seattle defense that has struggled mightily. In fact, the Seahawks rank last in the NFL against the pass, giving up a whopping 353.3 yards per game, making Hopkins one of the must-roster Thursday Night Football DFS picks.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.