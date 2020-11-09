The New England Patriots had higher hopes for the 2020 season before it began, acquiring Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady at quarterback and tooling up for another run at the AFC East. But the resurgent Buffalo Bills and the upstart Miami Dolphins have taken over the division, with New England languishing at 2-5 heading into Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. At 0-8, the Jets are the only winless team in the league and the only team to not score 100 points this season. Is Newton one of the prime NFL DFS picks against the woeful Jets?

Which New York players should you consider from the NFL DFS player pool for your NFL DFS stacks? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Week 9's Patriots vs. Jets Monday Night Football matchup, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 8, McClure had Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams piled up a whopping three touchdowns catches, returning around 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football in Week 9 is Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP and longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback has passed for 1,143 yards and three touchdowns with seven interceptions. Newton has also gained 298 yards on 59 carries with six more scores.

Newton has gone four games without throwing a touchdown pass, but he scored on the ground in last week's 24-21 loss to the Bills. The Jets are a welcome sight for Newton and the Patriots, though, as they rank 26th in the NFL in total defense (398.9 yards per game), 28th in scoring defense (29.8 points per game), and 29th in passing defense (282.8 yards per game). Lock him in as one of the top Patriots vs. Jets DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Newton with Patriots running back Damien Harris. The second-year pro out of Alabama is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but the Patriots have 17 players similarly listed and no indication was given that he would be unavailable.

Harris has gained 279 yards on 49 carries and scored one touchdown. His three-down capability is a plus for New England and will be a factor against a porous Jets defense that also allows 116.1 rushing yards per game.

The Jets have yielded several productive outings to running backs this season, include Raheem Mostert (92-1), Jonathan Taylor (59-1), Melvin Gordon (107-2), and Kenyan Drake (60-1).

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Jets

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Jets? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.