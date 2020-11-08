Drew Lock and Nick Foles are two of the lowest-priced quarterbacks in the Week 9 NFL DFS player pool, but both signal-callers draw extremely exploitable matchups on Sunday. Foles and the Bears take on a Tennessee defense that's giving up 396.9 yards per game this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Lock, meanwhile, faces a porous Atlanta secondary that's giving up 311.4 passing yards per game, the second-worst mark in the league. Which quarterbacks should you build your NFL DFS stacks around?

Which other players are well-positioned to outperform their price points on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? And which NFL DFS strategy can differentiate your lineup? Before finalizing any Week 9 NFL DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 8, McClure had Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams piled up a whopping three touchdowns catches, returning around 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. The former fourth-round pick out of Fordham has been used as a change-of-pace back, but he's proven he can put up tournament-winning numbers when given an opportunity as the No. 1 running back.

Last year against the Giants, Edmonds recorded a start and turned in 150 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Then in Week 7, he played in a season-high 61 percent of the snaps after Kenyan Drake went down with a high-ankle sprain and had 145 yards from scrimmage and a score on just 12 touches. He's one of the most productive backs in the NFL on a per touch basis and should be relied upon against a Dolphins defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.9).

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,800 on DraftKings). Seattle enters Week 9 with one of the most lethal aerial attacks in the NFL. In fact, the Seahawks are averaging 289.0 passing yards per game this season, which ranks third in the league.

Lockett has been a major contributor to Seattle's dynamic passing attack. With DK Metcalf's size and speed drawing more double -teams, Lockett has been targeted early and often this season. He's averaging nine targets per game and already racked up 575 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Now, Lockett will look to take advantage of his matchup against Buffalo on Sunday, a defense that's given up at least two touchdown passes in five of its last seven games. Lockett is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bills.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 9 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.