The Sunday slate of Week 9 NFL action wraps up with a matchup between two of the top contenders in the AFC when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) on Sunday Night Football. Henry is fresh off a massive 219-yard, two touchdown performance last week, while the Chiefs are coming off a Week 8 bye. Are Mahomes, who is one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, and Henry must-start options in your NFL DFS lineups and SNF DFS stacks? Or would it make sense to look at the running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends in the SNF DFS player pool when building your NFL DFS strategy? JuJu Smith-Schuster, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Robert Woods all project to be impact NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks in primetime showdown matchups like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper (7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Diggs again in Week 8 (6-106-1), and Chubb (23-101-2) and Cooper (5-131-1) again on MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Chiefs on SNF

One of Kaylor's favorite NFL DFS Showdown plays in the Chiefs vs.Titans Sunday Night Football matchup is Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. With Tyreek Hill now catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa, Kelce is the unquestioned No. 1 target in Kansas City. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection leads the team in targets (60), receptions (47), receiving yards (553) and touchdown receptions (7). He is coming off a six-catch, 98-yard performance in Week 7, and Kaylor is expecting similar production on Sunday night.

"Andy Reid's success following bye weeks is well-documented, and one of the main benefactors during Reid's time in Kansas City has been Travis Kelce. In his last five games following a bye week, the six-time All-Pro has totaled 36 receptions for 521 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kelce enters this matchup tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (7), and he ranks seventh in receptions (47) and 10th in receiving yards (553). I am expecting Kelce to see double-digit targets on Sunday night with a projected stat line of 7 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

