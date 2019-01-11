NFL divisional round odds, line: Chargers vs. Patriots picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 20-8

Tom Brady has never lost to the Chargers, but is this L.A.'s time? We'll find out when the New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. The Patriots (11-5) are on a quest for a repeat Super Bowl berth, while the perennially contending Chargers (12-4) seek their first Big Game berth since 1994. The Patriots vs. Chargers weather has been a hot topic of discussion this week, but the latest forecast calls for temperatures in the 20s, partly cloudy skies, and light winds. No snow is expected. New England is favored by four points in the latest Chargers vs. Patriots odds, down half-a-point from the opener. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Patriots picks of you own, you'll want to see what veteran NFL handicapper Micah Roberts is saying about the game.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts is on a 49-38 run on against-the-spread picks and has been especially adept at picking games involving the Chargers and Patriots, going 15-6 on spread picks involving L.A. and hitting on five of seven involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's dialed in on Sunday's Patriots vs. Chargers game (stream live on fuboTV). You can only see his NFL picks over at SportsLine.

Roberts knows the Patriots lost two of their final four games, but motivation wasn't high and they dominated the division-rival Jets, 38-3, in the season-finale. New England has reached seven AFC Championships in a row, and everyone knows Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will have the team ready.

Brady's 11 interceptions were his most since the 2013 season, but injuries decimated his receiving corps. Julian Edelman played 12 games, wgile stud tight end Rob Gronkowski started only 11. Everyone is now healthy for Sunday. James White and Sony Michel lead a rush attack that averages 127 yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

New England's defense allowed only 20.3 points per game, ranking No. 7 in the league. The ball-hawking unit picked off 18 passes, third-most, and allowed just one rushing touchdown at home all season.

But just because the red-hot Patriots can run the ball and play defense doesn't mean they'll cover the Chargers vs. Patriots spread Sunday.

Roberts also knows the Chargers' offense has been tough to handle. The unit ranked No. 6 in the NFL at 26.8 points per game led by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who had one of his best seasons with 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Rivers and wide receiver Keenan Allen make up one of the league's top receiving combos. Allen caught 97 passes for 1,196 yards, and the Chargers also added tight end Hunter Henry to the active roster Monday, eight months after an ACL tear.

L.A. ranks in the top 10 against the run and pass and has star bookends in Melvin Ingram (seven sacks) and Joey Bosa (5.5). Rookie free safety Derwin James leads the team in tackles (105) and has 3.5 sacks and three picks, one of just two players to have a 100-3-3 season.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning under, but he has unearthed a major x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Patriots? And what major x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Chargers spread to jump on, all from a Vegas legend on a profit-making 20-8 run on picks involving these two teams.