The quarterback position is the most important on a football field. When a team has a quarterback unfit to lead a team to its ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, it becomes a priority to correct it. When a team's first choice is off the board in the NFL Draft, then desperation can motivate it to select a prospect who is not an ideal fit.

It should come as no surprise that Haener was one of the top performers at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Haener does not have prototypical size or arm strength, but he is intelligent and competitive; the type of player who could be expected to step off the plane and give a team the chance to win. Miami could have used that this season using multiple quarterbacks and having concerns over the long-term health of Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami is said to be committed to Tagovailoa, but it needs a player capable of stepping in to play on a moment's notice. Haener is that player. Haener is a bit undersized, so a team is not going to ask him to be a traditional passer sitting back in the pocket. The Dolphins used play-action on 24.1% of plays last season, according to TruMedia, which was the most in the NFL. Getting Haener in space would allow him to create his own passing lanes.

Hooker is not back to football activities yet after suffering a torn ACL during the season. In an ideal world, Denver would be able to bring someone in to push Russell Wilson while also allowing Hooker time to fully recover. The Broncos may not be willing to use a Day 2 draft pick on the quarterback given they already have a depleted draft war chest as a result of the Sean Payton and Wilson trades.

Detroit and New Orleans could also be possible fits as teams try to add competition for veterans. Minnesota is in need of a backup and could be interested in Hooker as well.

Indianapolis has not hired a head coach, so that will obviously impact the vision of the franchise. As it stands, general manager Chris Ballard is the key figure in that organization. Since Ballard has arrived, the Colts have turned to a very specific body type at quarterback: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and now Matt Ryan.

Levis stands 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and has great arm strength. He has more mobility now than any of those quarterbacks during their respective careers with the AFC South franchise.

Seattle and veteran quarterback Geno Smith are working on a contract extension, but do not rule out the possibility of the team drafting a quarterback. With two picks in the first round, including No. 5 overall, the Seahawks would be wise to prepare for life after the incumbent 32-year-old starter. Richardson is the most naturally talented quarterback in the draft, but he has little more than one year of starting experience. He is incredibly raw. The opportunity to sit behind and learn from Smith would be beneficial to Richardson.

The Gainesville native averaged 8.6 carries per game this season. To maximize his skill set, a team would design opportunities for his massive frame to be in space against a smaller defensive back. Seattle ran play-action on 15.9% of plays last season.

Levis also makes sense in Seattle, as Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen worked alongside Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Los Angeles.

Stroud spent 84.8% of offensive plays in the shotgun last season. New Panthers head coach Frank Reich comes from Indianapolis, where he has not had great mobility at the quarterback position. The Colts were in shotgun formation on 75.5% of offensive plays last season. Stroud showed rushing potential in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia, but it is not how he wants to play. He is a pass-first quarterback who prefers to sit back in the pocket and distribute the football.

Indianapolis ran play-action on just 11.7% of plays, according to TruMedia, which was the sixth-least in the NFL. The metrics suggest that Carolina would allow Stroud to play the way he wants, and he possesses the physical stature that has often been associated with Reich.

Levis could also make sense for Carolina. General manager Scott Fitterer was a pitcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, so it stands to reason that he could favor a quarterback with a background in the sport. Levis played two years of high school baseball as a shortstop and third baseman.

Houston has not yet hired an offensive coordinator but, based on requested interviews, it appears the hire will come out of the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay trees, which is to be expected. One would imagine that new head coach DeMeco Ryans favors the wide-zone blocking scheme that he has seen in practice over the past seven years.

Houston will have the second, if not the first, choice of quarterback. Young is small in stature but also happens to be the most pure quarterback in the draft. The Texans would be getting a consummate leader in the organization. A wide-zone blocking scheme would organically get the defense moving and create passing windows for Young. San Francisco did run the seventh-fewest amount of play-action on offense this season, so it would be interesting to see if that changed with a player like Young.

Young would make sense in most places, including Carolina and Seattle. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was in Seattle when the team drafted Russell Wilson, and the same is true of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Atlanta holds the distinction of running the second most play-action in the NFL last season, so that would be another good fit for the Crimson Tide signal-caller.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.