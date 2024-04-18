The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to find multiple, immediate contributors in the 2024 NFL Draft after their mantra for the offseason morphed from "all in" to "get it done with less."

That transformation has manifested itself in allowing over five starters to walk in free agency, including eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (now a New York Jet), Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz, (now a Washington Commander), Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard (now a Tennessee Titan). The result of either the departures or releases, in the case of former third wideout Michael Gallup.

Dallas now possesses holes or positions of need at the following spots: left tackle or left guard (depending on what Tyler Smith's long-term position is), center, running back, linebacker, defensive tackle and wide receiver. With all these holes, it would certainly make sense for the Cowboys to attempt to acquire as many draft picks as possible in the 2024 draft. Even though Jerry Jones doesn't typically make trades involving his first-round draft choice, here are three potential scenarios. All of them involve Dallas trading down since they have a handful of needs.

Trade down to 28

Cowboys get: 2024 first (No. 28), 2024 fourth (No. 128), 2024 fifth (No. 160)

Bills get: 2024 first (No. 24)

The Buffalo Bills could use a new top wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs and a couple Day 3 picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Moving up to 24th overall puts them in the potential strike zone for someone like Texas' Adonai Mitchell or LSU's Brian Thomas Jr.

The Cowboys drop back four spots, but they gain a fourth-round pick -- something they didn't have after acquiring quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers -- and a second fifth-rounder, one that is 14 spots (174th overall) higher than the compensatory pick they were awarded for last year's free agency departures of receiver Noah Brown, offensive lineman Connor McGovern and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Following this swap, the Cowboys could still be in line to take an offensive tackle prospect with upside, like Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, or a steady, interior offensive lineman like Duke's Graham Barton or Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson. Barton would likely be slotted in at left guard with Tyler Smith vacating that role for left tackle. Powers-Johnson's top position would likely be center. Guyton's selection could make sense in the event Smith remains at left guard. The additional two picks could be used on a later round running back, like Wisconsin's Braelon Allen -- a bruising back who will enter the league as a 20-year-old -- as well as some linebacker depth, perhaps in the form of Kentucky's Trevin Wallace -- an athletic, do-it-all linebacker who just needs a little more refinement to smooth out some of the fundamentals .

Trade down to No. 30

Cowboys get: 2024 first (No. 30), 2024 third (No. 93), 2024 fourth (No. 113),

Ravens get: 2024 first (No. 24)

Dropping to 30th overall could keep the Cowboys within range for Guyton, but it probably knocks them out of Barton's neighborhood of the draft. However, Powers-Johnson will likely remain on the board as would Arizona's Jordan Morgan, another offensive tackle/offensive guard swing type of offensive lineman in the event Guyton is chosen before pick 30. An additional third-round pick would ensure Dallas ends up with one of the better running back prospects whether that is Texas' Jonathon Brooks, an agile and elusive back who is likely a second-round pick, or one of the two better third-round options, Florida State's Trey Benson or Tennessee's Jaylen Wright.

The other third-round choice could be used on some help at defensive tackle or linebacker, but linebacker is probably the larger need with Leighton Vander Esch retiring because of neck injuries and DeMarvion Overshown working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last training camp. North Carolina State's Payton Wilson or Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg could be solid pickups in that range. Ditto for Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who graded out as the NFL Scouting Combine's most athletic interior defensive lineman, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

The Ravens could also add a piece at receiver, offensive tackle or defensive end to help them get over the hump in the AFC.

Trade down to No. 32

Cowboys get: 2024 first (No. 32), 2024 third (No. 95), 2024 fourth (No. 131), 2024 fifth (No. 159)

Chiefs get: 2024 first (No. 24)

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are a wide receiver short, especially since 2023 team receiving touchdowns leader Rashee Rice will likely receive some type of suspension for his reckless driving incident in Dallas. Kansas City would be in the strike zone to select a potential immediate difference maker like Mitchell or Thomas as mentioned above in the Bills section. New NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record holder Xavier Worthy could also be an option if both of those other two prospects are off the board.

As for the Cowboys, they could get potentially get three additional picks back in return for dropping eight spots: another third-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and a fifth-round pick that was originally their own that they traded to the Chiefs for the opportunity to take cornerback Eric Scott Jr. in the sixth round of last year's draft. Not only can Dallas get their starting running back spot secured, the Cowboys can ensure they leave the fifth round of the draft having selected players in almost every area of need before Round 6. It's unclear if the Chiefs would have someone on their board that they would be this highly motivated to trade up for, but in the event that they are, this trade is no-brainer for the Cowboys.