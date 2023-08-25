If you enjoy betting on preseason football, you aren't some sicko. In fact, you may actually be pretty smart. I'm convinced bettors have more of an edge in the preseason. Why? Because oddmakers don't have the same kind of edge that they do in the regular season.

Preseason results seem more unpredictable than regular season results. Teams solidified at the kicker position are more willing to go for that fourth down or two-point conversion, and some offensive coordinators will be more aggressive in their play-calling than others. Lowering the number of units you're placing on preseason games is smart, but you should definitely have some fun.

Below, I'll give you five NFL Week 3 preseason bets to consider.

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers Under 37

Friday, 8 p.m. ET on CBS

After an impressive preseason opener where Ford Field was so loud that the New York Giants had to utilize a silent count, the Lions scored just seven points at home vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Nate Sudfeld managed only 80 passing yards, while the leading rusher, Jermar Jefferson, racked up a whopping 16 yards. Now, Detroit has to hit the road for the first time this preseason.

As for the Panthers, they are averaging just 9.5 points per game in the preseason. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has led just one scoring drive through two games, and his offensive line hasn't looked good. It's hard not to lean to the Under here.

Friday, 10 p.m. ET on NFLN

Here's a wild stat for you: The Over has hit in five straight preseason games for the Chargers. Their preseason contests average 45.6 total points per game during that span. Additionally, the Over has hit for the 49ers in each of their last three preseason home games, with an average of 44.7 points scored per game.

With Sam Darnold being named QB2 in San Francisco, this is a big game for Trey Lance. He has a chance to put some highlights on tape for the first time as an official trade target. Last week against the Denver Broncos, he led a game-winning drive after a slow start. Per ESPN, Lance went 4 of 8 for 31 yards and an interception on his first two series. On his last two series, he went 8 of 10 for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

The Ravens take on the Buccaneers in Tampa on Saturday. Baltimore just had its 24-game preseason winning streak snapped on Monday night thanks to the Washington Commanders. Do we really think the Ravens are going to lose two in a row?

The Buccaneers won their first preseason game last week, 13-6 over the New York Jets. Kyle Trask had a nice showing with 218 passing yards and one passing touchdown, but he's officially lost the QB competition to Baker Mayfield. The Bucs' preseason high in points scored this year is 17, while the Ravens have scored at least 20 points in both of their preseason contests. Todd Bowles is 1-7 in his past eight preseason games as a head coach, so I'm expecting a Baltimore bounce back. At plus money, I have to take it!

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Here's the 2023 NFL preseason finale. The Texans were blown out by the Miami Dolphins last weekend, 28-3. Believe it or not, Houston has actually been pretty great in the preseason, having won four straight road exhibition games. However, the same can be said for the Saints, who have won and covered the spread in three straight preseason games.

The Saints didn't play many starters against the Chargers last week, but quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Jake Haener carried New Orleans to a five-point victory. I would argue the Saints have been the better team this preseason. They defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 1, and the backups took care of business in L.A. Week 2. Winston put together three second-quarter scoring drives, while the defense forced three total turnovers.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said his starters will get about two series and then the younger guys will finish the game. That's enough for me to side with the Saints, no matter what their plan is.

PARLAY: Ravens ML + Broncos ML + Commanders ML = +339

We talked a bit about the Ravens above, so I won't repeat myself here. As for the Broncos, they -- like their opponent in the Los Angeles Rams -- are winless in the preseason. However, the Broncos get home-field advantage in what will be Sean Payton's first game in Denver as head coach. The Broncos have won three straight home preseason games, so give me Denver on the moneyline this weekend. The Rams are just 1-7 in the preseason since 2021!

The Commanders are 2-0 in the preseason and riding high following that upset win over the Ravens. But this moneyline selection is more of a play against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 1-5-1 in their last seven preseason games. Cincy is resting all of its starters.