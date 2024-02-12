With Super Bowl LVIII officially in the books, the NFL has already started the process of looking ahead to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans by unveiling the logo for the game.

The league almost always unveils the new logo on the Monday after the Super Bowl, and this year was no exception. During a press conference in Las Vegas, the NFL showed off the new logo, which is full of bright colors -- exactly what you'd expect for a Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The logo was designed by Tahj Williams, who is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe. According to the NFL, Williams built the logo using beads.

New Orleans was actually supposed to host Super Bowl LVIII this year, but the city had to give up hosting duties after the NFL added an extra week to the schedule in 2021. With the addition of the 17th game, that pushed the Super Bowl back a week, and because of that, it was going to overlap with Mardi Gras this year, and New Orleans didn't want to be hosting both events at the same time.

The league handled the problem by letting Las Vegas host this year and moving New Orleans to February 2025.

The Big Easy has been hosting Super Bowls for nearly 50 years. This will mark the 11th time that New Orleans has hosted a Super Bowl with their first one coming during the 1970 season (Super Bowl IV) in a game that the Chiefs won. It's starting to seem like they win every Super Bowl.

The most recent Super Bowl in New Orleans came in February 2013 when the lights went out in a game where the Ravens beat the 49ers, 34-31.

For you Super Bowl logo conspiracy theorists out there, this one is going to be tough to crack because there are so many colors in the logo. There are shades of orange (Bengals, Broncos, Bears or Browns), red (Chiefs or 49ers) and purple (Ravens, Vikings). And then there's also a bright green, and there's only one team that wears bright green: Hello, Seahawks.

The Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory got big this year after Aaron Rodgers made note of it in January.

Although the Ravens didn't make it to the game, you could certainly argue that the conspiracy theory is very much alive because there was red on the logo and both the Chiefs and 49ers wear red, which means both teams were actually represented on the logo. See, now you have me going down this rabbit hole.

Anyway, Super Bowl LIX will be kicking of on Feb 9, 2025 and will air on Fox.

The 49ers (+550), Chiefs (+650), Ravens (+900) and Bills (+950) are currently the top favorites to get to the big game next year. You can see the full Super Bowl LIX odds for every team by clicking here.