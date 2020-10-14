The City of New Orleans will have to wait an additional year to host its next Super Bowl. Originally slated to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the NFL and its owners unanimously decided to instead award them Super Bowl LIX in 2025, and for good reason. The league decided it doesn't want to contend with the massive Mardi Gras celebration in the Crescent City, the two events now being on a collision course with the NFL's move to a 17-game season in the near future.

That extra game pushes back the Super Bowl by one week and creates direct conflict with the timing of Mardi Gras in 2024, but not in 2025 -- when the city-wide party is not scheduled to take place until March 4.

That leaves an obvious vacancy for hosting of the Big Game in 2024, and Las Vegas has reportedly thrown their hat into the ring -- per Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal -- which would give the expansion city an NFL trifecta, if they can convince the league to give them the nod. Currently enjoying their inaugural season with the Raiders, Las Vegas has already been awarded the next Pro Bowl and due to the cancellation of the 2020 NFL Draft event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they've been given a mulligan for 2022.

With this year's -- thanks to the same pandemic that cost Las Vegas the draft this year -- they'll instead host the Pro Bowl in 2022, only less than three months ahead of the draft. The league has thus far set Las Vegas up masterfully as an NFL city, and it's possible two years after hosting two of the biggest events in football, they could be home of the motherlode of all sporting events.

For New Orleans, it's party on in 2024 and Super Bowl LIX the year after.