And just like that, another season is in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions after pulling out a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. They have officially thrust themselves into dynasty status by winning three titles over the last five seasons. Patrick Mahomes' club also becomes the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Of course, as all of the confetti still hasn't even been swept up surrounding this latest championship, we already are looking around the corner to see what the 2024 season may bring.

The early odds for who could win Super Bowl LIX -- which will take place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome -- don't have Kansas City as the betting favorite to climb the mountaintop yet again. Instead, it's San Francisco that owns the top odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next year.

While both of these teams have the talent worthy to be a betting favorite, it is a bit surprising that K.C. is not the favorite. However, there has never been a team that has won three straight Super Bowls, so history is against the Chiefs heading into next year. Also, the Super Bowl loser historically tends to struggle the following year (i.e. the Philadelphia Eagles this season), so the Niners also may not be the wisest choice either.

Here's a look at the full rundown of the early Super Bowl LIX odds.

Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Among the notable nuggets from these initial odds is the respect the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans are getting from the oddsmakers. Both are in the 20/1 range after strong playoff runs with either a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud) or a first-year starter under center (Jordan Love). The Texans could be particularly intriguing as they enter Year 2 with Stroud. Not only was the team able to find its QB of the future, but they now have the fifth-highest cap space in the NFL entering this offseason, allowing the franchise to add talent around him.

Another team the oddsmakers are expecting a bounce-back from is the Cincinnati Bengals. They are tied with the Detroit Lions for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl next season. Injuries played a big part in their demise in 2023, headlined by quarterback Joe Burrow. When healthy, he has proven to be the toughest adversary to Mahomes in the AFC and his talent level should have Cincy in contention provided he's on the field. The Los Angeles Rams may also be a sneaky bet at 35/1. While Matthew Stafford is getting older, he can still play at a high level and the front office has shown that they can add Day 1 high-impact contributors via the draft. They also have around $35.3 million in cap space this offseason to bolster the roster as well.