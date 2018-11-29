NFL Week 13: Why you should consider benching Drew Brees, Tom Brady in fantasy football

Fantasy Week 13 is about to kick off, and for many people this is a make or break/do or die week where you will find out if you get in the playoffs or spend the offseason wondering what you did wrong with your life and/or fantasy team. To break down Week 13, Heath Cummings hopped on the Pick Six Podcast (subscribe via iTunes here!) and we covered just about everything under the sun.

Two topics of note stood out to me: you should consider benching Drew Brees AND Tom Brady. What what whaaaaaat? Yes, you read it right. Both guys could end up having questionable production this week, if you're buying into what Heath is selling.

On Brees, there's a road factor at play here, a game script factor and an opportunity cost factor. Jameis Winston might be available in your league or maybe you also own Russell Wilson. Heath would start both guys over Brees this week.

"I think Drew Brees is interesting. I don't believe the Cowboys are a bad defense. We have seen the Saints, for the most part this year, when they are on the road, go more run heavy," Heath said. "Brees is averaging 321 passing yards per game at home, 240 on the road. Last week he threw for 170, but he threw four touchdowns so it was fine. That can't be the expectation.

"So I'm a little bit worried about Drew Brees. I would start Jameis Winston over him. ... Russell Wilson has been my arch-nemesis this entire season, but I do think he has a better matchup against the 49ers, so I would start Russell Wilson over Drew Brees."

As for Brady, the case is even easier. The Patriots quarterback hasn't been a statistical monster this year and the Patriots are about to play one of the toughest defenses in football in the Minnesota Vikings.

"We were talking about how I want to make sure I don't hate whoever I ended up ranking as my No. 18 quarterback ... Tom Brady is my No. 18 quarterback. Tom, he doesn't like that. He's the No. 16 quarterback in fantasy on a per game basis this season. Its' certainly not good, unless you're playing in a two quarterback league," Cummings explained. "And [CBS Sports] Jamey [Eisenberg] talked about this a lot with Aaron Rodgers, who had a very bad game against the Vikings. Since they got Everyone Griffen back, they have absolutely dominated opposing [fantasy] quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers had 13 fantasy points against them. Mitchell Trubisky had 16. Matthew Stafford had five. Drew Brees had 10.

"Those are really good quarterbacks for the most part. And they're averaging like 11 fantasy points per game."

Brady hasn't thrown a pick in four games, but he also only has three touchdowns in that stretch as well. He hasn't been a dominant fantasy option this year. The Patriots might need to lean on the passing attack against Minnesota, but good luck carving up a Mike Zimmer defense. New England's got a tough matchup and it just might be a meat grinder in Foxborough on Sunday afternoon.

You don't want your fantasy season coming down to Brady battling against a great defense, not with better options out there.