NFL Week 3 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Bills fans give Dalton standing ovation
The dress rehearsal of the preseason concludes with two more games
The dress rehearsal -- maybe the only dress rehearsal on the planet that's televised for millions of viewers to consume -- is almost over.
On Sunday, the most meaningful week of the preseason concludes with two final games, the first of which features the most intriguing quarterback battle of the summer, the second of which gives us another look at a highly touted rookie quarterback who is stuck at No. 2 on the depth chart. On Sunday, Week 3 of the NFL preseason ends with Bengals-Bills and Cardinals-Cowboys.
Will Josh Allen win the Bills' starting job over Nathan Peterman? How will the Bengals, Cardinals, and Cowboys look in their dress rehearsal for the regular season? Will Josh Rosen make a last-second push for the Cardinals' starting job?
You can check out the updates, highlights and scores from Thursday's, Friday's, and Saturday's games right here. Meanwhile, just keep scrolling to follow all of Sunday's action. We'll be bringing you the important takeaways as they happen throughout the afternoon and evening, so stay tuned.
Scores, schedule
Sunday
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. ET, Fox (GameTracker)
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC (GameTracker)
Thursday recap
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0 (box score)
Friday recaps
Denver 29, Washington 17 (box score)
Carolina 25, New England 14 (box score)
N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16 (box score)
Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30 (box score)
Minnesota 21, Seattle 20 (box score)
Oakland 13, Green Bay 6 (box score)
Saturday recaps
Chicago 27, Kansas City 20 (box score)
L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20 (box score)
Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6 (box score)
Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17 (box score)
Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6 (box score)
Baltimore 27, Miami 10 (box score)
New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7 (box score)
Andy Dalton, Bills fans thank each other
In one of the best moments from the 2017 season, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton broke the Bills' lengthy playoff drought by throwing a late touchdown pass that simultaneously defeated the Ravens and punched the Bills' ticket to the postseason. To thank Dalton for his help in making the impossible possible, Bills fans flooded Dalton's foundation with donation after donation after donation while the Bills offered to send the Bengals some free wings.
So, on Sunday, when the two sides met in Buffalo, it was Dalton -- the visiting quarterback -- who received a very loud ovation from the Bills fans in attendance.
A standing ovation they’ve been waiting eight months to give.— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 26, 2018
Buffalo loves you, Andy Dalton! pic.twitter.com/hmC5xzAt9t
Fans in attendance at today’s game in Buffalo just heard this message from @andydalton14 on the scoreboard #CINvsBUF#SeizeTheDEYpic.twitter.com/w7OsZcub48— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 26, 2018
For what it's worth, the Bengals can move on from Dalton and his contract without suffering any big financial consequences. Just in case the Bills eventually want to make their love for Dalton official.
Bills fans appear to be open to the idea.
John Ross has arrived
The Bengals used the ninth-overall pick on receiver John Ross a year ago. Ross proceeded to play in three games, catch zero passes, gain 12 total yards, and score zero touchdowns.
On Sunday, Ross reminded everyone why the Bengals drafted him a year ago. He's a home-run threat with incredible speed and superhuman jukes. On the Bengals' first offensive snap, Dalton hit Ross for a 57-yard touchdown down the right sideline. The route was impressive and the moves after the catch were mesmerizing.
Take a look:
If the Bengals get Ross rolling opposite of A.J. Green, their offense could be special.
