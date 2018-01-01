Bills' playoff berth snaps longest postseason drought in pro American sports

When the Buffalo Bills secured a playoff berth on Sunday, they didn't just conquer the odds of an improbable postseason appearance.

They also snapped the longest playoff drought in professional American sports, passing the most dismal of torches to the Cleveland Browns -- and Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners -- now that a 17-year run of spending January at home has come to a close.

It was 1999 when the Bills last clinched a playoff appearance -- an era in which Bill Clinton was United States president and Wade Phillips was Buffalo's head coach. But the perpetually underwhelming AFC East contenders weren't -- and still aren't -- alone in trying to end one of sports' worst streaks.

Here's a look at some of the longest active postseason droughts across all major sports (Bills fans, note Buffalo's absence after almost two decades of disappointment):

If and when other longtime losers join the Bills in celebration of a playoff berth, only time will tell whether they'll be as grateful as Buffalo was on Sunday, when the team literally thanked the Cincinnati Bengals for helping their postseason chances:

In the Bills locker room, it was virtually Super Bowl Sunday.

The collective awe of Buffalo faithful was something to be had, too.

Bengals touchdown to send the Bills to the playoffs + Titanic.



You’re welcome #BillsMafia.



cc: @DelReid pic.twitter.com/FxqcksXKXd — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) January 1, 2018

Bills Mafia in the playoffs gonna be like pic.twitter.com/VrVnJl6kU0 — Ben Coil (@CometCoil) January 1, 2018