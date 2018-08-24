NFL Week 3 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Eagles blanked, Baker Mayfield throws first pick

Week 3 is considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season, which is now just 14 days away. And while Tyrod Taylor got the start for the Browns -- and, as coach Hue Jackson has been saying for months, remains atop the depth chart for the foreseeable future -- the Eagles' quarterback situation is less certain.

Carson Wentz is the starter when he's healthy, but he's in the final stages of recovery from an ACL injury he suffered late last season. There's no guarantee he'll be on the field in two weeks' time, though backup Nick Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl title nearly seven months ago, got the nod against the Browns despite injuring his shoulder against the Patriots last week.

If you're jonesing for regular-season football, Week 3 of the preseason is as close as you'll get in August.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0 (box score)

Friday

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET, CBS (GameTracker)

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Saturday

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m. ET, CBS (GameTracker)

Sunday

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. ET, FOX (GameTracker)

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mayfield throws first interception, hits head

Mayfield started the second half for the Browns and for the most part, his performance looked a lot like the ones we've seen in the Browns' first two preseason games: poised, decisive, and impressive enough for folks to wonder if he deserves the starting job ahead of veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Barring injuries -- and the Browns and Taylor had such a scare in the first quarter -- Mayfield will be No. 2 on the depth chart, and that's probably for the best. Because for as good as Mayfield has been, he's facing second- and third-team defenses featuring players who won't even be on NFL rosters in two weeks' time. After throwing two touchdowns in his preseason debut against the Giants, Mayfield hasn't found the end zone since, and on Thursday night, he threw his first interception:

Pressure from his left forced Mayfield into a bad throw. Making matters worse, the quarterback was tackled into his offensive lineman and banged his head as he went to the turf. He made his way to the medical tent behind the Browns' bench.

The independent neurologist called for Mayfield to be checked for a concussion, but he's fine, per #Browns spokesman. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2018

Prior to that throw, which was Mayfield's last of the evening, he showed glimpses of why he was the NFL's top pick back in April. He finished 8 of 12 while facing constant pressure, and made several big-time throws:

The way Baker Mayfield stays in the pocket and takes the hit while delivering a PERFECT throw is extremely impressive. He’s ready to start Week 1 if needed. #NFL #Browns pic.twitter.com/HkLvY0ai5t — Sports Burd 🦅 (@Sports_Burd) August 24, 2018

Great throw by Mayfield pic.twitter.com/ECQZ3mXvwm — Prime Bam Childress (@fearthe_beard11) August 24, 2018

Perhaps the bigger issue pertains to the health of Browns quarterbacks in general; why did Taylor return to the game after suffering a hand injury on the team's second drive? Are mostly meaningless snaps in August worth a potential long-term injury?

Related: Offensive coordinator Todd Haley's play-calling. He dialed up four straight pass plays inside the Eagles' 5-yard line on the drive that ended with Taylor's injury. After the half, the Browns fell into the pattern of running on early downs and having Mayfield throw on third down, and it caught up with him on his final series.

Haley, who was the Steelers' offensive coordinator from 2012-17, deserves a lot of credit for helping Ben Roethlisberger become one of the league's most consistent quarterbacks. Whether he can replicate that success in Cleveland -- while not running afoul of the face of the franchise -- is yet to be determined.

This Browns defense ain't playin'

It's easy to take shots at this team because they've won once in two years, but defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has this defense playing some inspired football, as much as you can do that in August.

Browns starting defense allowed a FG on its first possession of the preseason, blanked opponents the rest of the way. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) August 24, 2018

(On Thursday, the second and third teams also held the Eagles scoreless.)

And the driving force behind that success is 2017 first-overall pick Myles Garrett, who had his way with anybody Philadelphia put in front of him. He finished with three solo tackles, two sacks, tackles for loss and two hits on the quarterback, but stats don't come close to capturing how he dominated the Eagles.

Behold:

Myles Garrett is going to have a monster season. He's been insane tonight. Whew. pic.twitter.com/NDCNqt1g6I — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) August 24, 2018

if there is one thing you can take away from the preseason, though, it’s that Myles Garrett is an alien pic.twitter.com/3fjZuL6UrD — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 24, 2018

Garrett also drove left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai into Nick Foles to force a first-quarter fumble, which you can see below in section about just how poorly this Eagles offense performed on Thursday.

Foles, Eagles' first-team offense continue to struggle

Nick Foles may be the defending Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles over the Patriots in February, but this preseason he's looked every bit the replacement-level quarterback he has been for much of his career. And the rest of the offense has been just as mediocre. The first six drives of the game against the Browns went like this: Turnover on downs, safety ...

Fumble ...

Genard Avery with the sack and Emmanuel Ogbah on the recovery!



Our 🏈! #PHIvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Qn1WplLzDC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2018

Interception ...

Fumble...

And a red-zone interception ...

Foles should have been intercepted on the Eagles' first drive too, after throwing late to the sidelines following three completions to open the game.

The Eagles first-team offense had trouble finding points in the first half, which has been a recurring theme; the unit didn't score in the first two preseason games either. Meanwhile, the Browns defense, which was worst in the league in takeaways last season, had four in the first half against the defending champs.

By halftime, coach Doug Pederson was asked by FOX's Erin Andrews if he would play Foles in the third quarter in the hopes of seeing some improvement.

"No, I'm done," Peterson said. "I've seen enough."

Asked what was wrong with Foles, Peterson added, "I don't know. It's very disappointing. He was calm before the game, I thought he'd settle in."

That clearly didn't happen. And the backups weren't any better, either. All told, the Eagles' offense failed to score a single point against a team that went 0-16 a season ago.

The Eagles have made it clear that they won't rush Carson Wentz back onto the field, which could realistically mean we won't see him until Week 2 or 3 of the regular season. Just something to keep in mind as Foles and this offense continue to stumble their way through August.

Injuries mar Browns' first half

Browns coach Hue Jackson has made it clear for months that Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback when the regular season begins but that plan looked to be out the window when Taylor suffered a left hand injury late in the first quarter. Listed as questionable by the team, Taylor returned to the sidelines early in the second quarter, and returned to the game after two series with Baker Mayfield under center. Read more about the injury here.

Starting right tackle Chris Hubbard, signed this offseason from Pittsburgh, also was injured in the first half but like Taylor, he returned to the game.

Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Denzel Ward's evening ended on the first drive. The fourth-overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft injured his back while making a tackle on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.